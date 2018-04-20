The Sun News
National
herdsmen killings

Herdsmen, farmers’ clashes: Over 257 killed this year –FG

— 20th April 2018

Agaju Madugba, Katsina

The Federal Government has disclosed that over 257  persons have been killed since January 2018, in the clashes between farmers and herdsmen in the country.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, who made the disclosure in Katsina, yesterday, said the number was recorded in 30 incidents across the country.

Mustapha spoke at the opening ceremony of the Federal and States Security Administrators’ Meeting (FSSAM), where he was represented by his Permanent Secretary, Sulaiman Haliru, who is also chairman of the forum.

He said: “Within the last few months, we have recorded over 30 incidents, which have claimed lives of more than 257 persons, within this year alone.

“States most affected include Zamfara, Adamawa, Benue, Nasarawa, Plateau, Niger and Kaduna, to mention but a few. Apart from the herdsmen and farmers’ clashes, we also have other security challenges. These are in the areas of kidnapping and abduction.

“Kidnapping and abduction used to be restricted to some areas, but, now, and from records, it is virtually a national menace, becoming so rampant everywhere.

“Another worrisome issue is the menace of child abuse. Children have, now, become victims of criminal rape and molestation.

Katsina State Governor,  Aminu Bello Masari, who also spoke at the programme, said “the state government spends over N60 million monthly, in assisting and supporting the security agencies in the state.

“It is against this backdrop, and our present financial position, that I solicit that the Federal Government comes in and looks into the issue of funding of security agencies operating in the states.”

