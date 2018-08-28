Herdsmen/farmers clashes affecting livestock production – FG

Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Federal Government has attributed the myriads of clashes between herdsmen and farmers to the insufficient production of livestock in the country.

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Bukar Hassan, disclosed this, on Tuesday, at the training of livestock emergency guidelines and standards for experts in Abuja.

Represented by the Director, Husbandry, Hassan who lamented the high rate of cattle rustling and allied crimes as disturbing scenario, stressed that the wave of destruction and demographic dislocation are so huge and unprecedented that the livestock husbandry set up are significantly disrupted with the animal population being wiped out.

He added that “the Livestock Emergency Guidelines and Sustainable training (LEGS) are set of international guidelines and standards for the design, implementation and assessment of livestock interventions to assist people affected by humanitarian crisis.”

In his remarks, Representative of Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) in Nigeria, Mr. Suffyan Koroma, explained that the training would afford participants the opportunity to learn how provide immediate and urgently needed benefits to crisis-affected livestock owning communities.

“Protect the livestock-related assets of these crisis-affected communities, and to assist households in re-building their key assets so that they can recover in a timely manner.

Represented by FAO assistant, programs, Ahmed Matane, also said “timely and appropriate livestock interventions are key to boosting resilience and freeing households from dependence on food production and other forms of assistance,” he added.