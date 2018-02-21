The Sun News
Latest
21st February 2018 - Herdsmen-farmers’ clash: FG seeks ECOWAS solution
21st February 2018 - Farmer, herdsmen clashes: Taraba suspends grazing law
21st February 2018 - APC crisis: Kaduna govt demolishes faction’s secretariat
21st February 2018 - Dana Air crash-lands in Port Harcourt, overshoots runway
21st February 2018 - Biafra: Court orders separate trial of agitators
21st February 2018 - We lost 9 of our men in Benue, Nasarawa – Police
20th February 2018 - JUST IN: Dana aircraft overshoots Port Harcourt airport runway
20th February 2018 - Police confirm abduction of 3 in Yobe Boko Haram attack
20th February 2018 - Taraba suspends Anti-Open Grazing law
20th February 2018 - Buratai flags-off Exercise ‘Ayem Akpatuma’, says not an ‘Operation’
Home / Cover / National / Herdsmen-farmers’ clash: FG seeks ECOWAS solution

Herdsmen-farmers’ clash: FG seeks ECOWAS solution

— 21st February 2018

•Plans sub-regional confab

Magnus Eze, Abuja

The Federal Government may have settled for regional solution to the festering herdsmen-farmers’ conflicts in some parts of the country.

Daily Sun gathered that the Presidency and Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on the recommendation of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development were looking into possibly tabling the issue at the level of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

A source at the foreign affairs ministry revealed that the country might host a regional summit on the menace of herdsmen this year, taking into cognizance the ECOWAS protocol on human and livestock movement.

Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief Audu Ogbeh, had at a press conference on livestock development in the country, recently, reiterated that government was not leaving any stone unturned in engendering an ecosystem where everybody would live peacefully, devoid of clashes and killings.

“We hope that if and when we deal with this problem, we can export some of our solutions to our next door neighbours especially in West Africa, they too experience the same kind of things we are talking about.

“There are conflicts in Ghana, Togo, Cote d’Voire and Benin Republic between herdsmen and farmers. It is not unique to Nigeria.

“We are going to call a regional conference and since the ECOWAS treaty does not forbid movement of human beings and livestock; you really can’t block them.

“Even if you want to, the borders are so open, the country is so large that we cannot fence the place. So, telling them not to come will not work and they come in large numbers, sometimes with 1,000 or 2,000 marching together.

“That is why we may be exporting some of our solutions to West Africa with the support of FAO and World Bank; if necessary,” Ogbeh stated.

Meanwhile, Head of Livestock Development, ECOWAS, Dr. Vivian Iwar, said free movement of herders into Nigeria, against the ECOWAS protocol of possessing trans-border certificates was part of the security challenges facing the country.

She spoke during a panel discussion at a stakeholders’ peace forum in Abuja, blaming systemic failures in the country; particularly at the local government level for the growing herdsmen-farmers’ crisis.

She called for a strategic transition from pastoralism to livestock farming.

She argued that livestock development was too large to be left under the Ministry of Agriculture; hence her call for the establishment of meat or livestock commission.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Herdsmen-farmers’ clash: FG seeks ECOWAS solution

— 21st February 2018

•Plans sub-regional confab Magnus Eze, Abuja The Federal Government may have settled for regional solution to the festering herdsmen-farmers’ conflicts in some parts of the country. Daily Sun gathered that the Presidency and Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on the recommendation of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development were looking into possibly tabling the issue…

  • Farmer, herdsmen clashes: Taraba suspends grazing law

    — 21st February 2018

    •BMSG tasks Ortom on security solutions Taraba Governor, Darius Ishaku, has agreed to suspend and, in the process, receive the state’s grazing law. Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, disclosed this in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Emmanuel Uzor, yesterday. Umahi said Ishaku,  as well the leadership of Miyetti Allah,  farmers and stakeholders agreed…

  • APC crisis: Kaduna govt demolishes faction’s secretariat

    — 21st February 2018

    •Accused property owner of ground rent debt Sola Ojo, Noah Ebije, Kaduna; Fred Itua, Abuja Kaduna State Government, in a fierce move, yesterday, demolished the secretariat of an All Progressive Congress (APC) faction in the state. The property, Daily Sun learnt  belongs  to the senator representing Kaduna North, Suleiman Othman Hunkuyi, who had in recent times…

  • Dana Air crash-lands in Port Harcourt, overshoots runway

    — 21st February 2018

    Louis Ibah Tragedy was averted yesterday when a Dana aircraft numbered 9J0363, flying from Abuja to Port Harcourt crash-landed at the Port Harcourt International Airport. Spokeswoman for the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Mrs. Henrietta Yakubu told aviation reporters late Tuesday that the incident was suspected to have been caused by a heavy rain,…

  • Biafra: Court orders separate trial of agitators

    — 21st February 2018

    Godwin Tsa, Abuja The Abuja division of the Federal High Court has ordered that those charged alongside the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, who is currently missing, should be separately tried. Justice Binta Nyako made the order sequel to an oral application by the prosecuting counsel, Mr. Shuaibu Labaran, who…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share