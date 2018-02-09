The Sun News
Latest
9th February 2018 - Plateau: Lalong sacks 17 commissioners
9th February 2018 - Herdsmen, farmers’ clash: Edo bans night grazing
9th February 2018 - Police arrest six kidnappers after collecting N9m ransom
9th February 2018 - Osinbajo calls for creation of state police
9th February 2018 - Glory 08141178425
9th February 2018 - 2019 polls in jeopardy over vote buying –INEC
9th February 2018 - The Sun Award dream come true – AY, Nollywood Personality of the Year winner
9th February 2018 - Herdsmen in gun battle with soldiers in Benue
9th February 2018 - Saraki: Reps tackle AGF, EFCC
9th February 2018 - IPOB drags Army chief, IGP, others to US court
Home / National / Herdsmen, farmers’ clash: Edo bans night grazing

Herdsmen, farmers’ clash: Edo bans night grazing

— 9th February 2018

• Re-opens job portal March 1

Edo State Government has banned night grazing, the carrying of guns by herdsmen and set up a seven-member committee in each of the 18 local government areas in the state to check clashes between herdsmen and farmers.

The committee will include the chairmen or heads of the councils, the divisional police officers (DPOs), representatives of Department of State Services (DSS) and four representatives from the communities in the state.

Governor Godwin Obaseki, who presided over a stakeholders’ meeting with the heads of Hausa/Fulani from the 18 Local government areas urged the committee to “review cases of herdsmen/farmer clashes in the local government areas.”

He said the government would release the report of clashes between herdsmen and farmers in the state to the committees for review.

“The committees will ensure the registration of all the Seriki Fulani in every community across all the local government areas and the Seriki Fulani will liaise with everyone rearing cattle in the area,” he said.

The governor said there will be another committee that will be headed by him (the governor) and members of the committee will include the state Commissioner of Police, the DSS Director, the Commander of 4 Brigade with other members drawn from the communities across the three senatorial districts.

“Every three months, we will meet with representatives of the local government committees to review and examine the progress being made in resolving the herdsmen/farmers’ clashes in the state.

“A special team made up of the police, army, Civil Defence Corps and other security agencies in the state will carry out random patrols and search operations. Any herdsman found possessing firearms will be arrested and charged with illegal possession of firearms.

“We will not accept anyone with firearms and anyone found with arms will face the law. We need information to succeed in this fight and information is vital to the police and other security agencies. We assure you of your safety.

“We have placed a ban on night herding; nobody should herd their cattle at night. We have also placed a ban on activities by people from other states in the name of hunting.”

Chairman, Edo State Hausa Community, Alhaji Badamasi Saleh, requested that “mechanism should be put in place to protect the sources of security information as most members of the communities find it difficult to volunteer information to the security agencies as they fear that their identities would not be protected.”

Alhaji Usman Abdullahi, representing the Hausa/Fulani community in Edo Central Senatorial District, pledged that “the Hausa/Fulani community is ready to cooperate with the state government and work with the security agencies to fish out any member of their communities who engages in criminal activities.”

Alhaji Abdulkareem Ibraheem, representing the Hausa/Fulani community in Edo South, urged the state government to provide the necessary logistics that will aid the task of the monitoring committees in the various local government areas.

Commissioner of Police, thanked members of the Hausa/Fulani community for finding the time to attend the meeting and assured that with their support, the clash between herdsmen and farmers will be checked.

Meanwhile, Obaseki has disclosed that the state government is finalising arrangements to reopen the EdoJobs portal on March 1, 2018.

Facebook Comments
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Plateau: Lalong sacks 17 commissioners

— 9th February 2018

Gyang Bere, Jos Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong has sacked all his 17 commissioners and directed them to hand over to permanent secretaries in their respective ministries with immediate effect. Lalong,  in a press statement signed by the Director of Press and Public Affairs,  Emmanuel Nanle, appreciated the commissioners for their selfless service in the…

  • Herdsmen, farmers’ clash: Edo bans night grazing

    — 9th February 2018

    • Re-opens job portal March 1 Edo State Government has banned night grazing, the carrying of guns by herdsmen and set up a seven-member committee in each of the 18 local government areas in the state to check clashes between herdsmen and farmers. The committee will include the chairmen or heads of the councils, the…

  • Police arrest six kidnappers after collecting N9m ransom

    — 9th February 2018

    Molly Kilete, Abuja Men of the Inspector-General of Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT) have arrested a six-man kidnap gang responsible for the kidnap of Chief Nemi Adoki, and the killing of one Maikano Abdullahi, in Port Harcourt, Rivers State. The gang, which had been terrorising residents of Rivers and Bayelsa states, were said to have…

  • Osinbajo calls for creation of state police

    — 9th February 2018

    •Says no land will be forcefully taken for ranching  Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye; Fred Itua, Abuja The Federal Government said it cannot realistically provide security for Nigerian from the centre, explaining that Nigeria has been unable to meet the United Nations’ recommendation of one policeman to 400 persons. Vice President Yemi Osinbajo who gave the explanation called…

  • 2019 polls in jeopardy over vote buying –INEC

    — 9th February 2018

    •Partners EFCC to checkmate politicians •Corruption causes cancer, says Magu James Ojo, Abuja National Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakub, has said politicians’ proclivity for vote buying could mar the 2019 general elections. To stem vote buying, the INEC chairman has solicited the cooperation of the Economic and Financial Crimes…

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({ mode: 'thumbnails-rr', container: 'taboola-right-rail-article-thumbnails', placement: 'Right Rail Article Thumbnails', target_type: 'mix' });

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share