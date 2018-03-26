Herdsmen attacks: Middle Belt youths back Danjuma

Gyang Bere, Jos

President of Middle Belt Youth Council, Emma Zopmal, has thrown his weight behind former Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Theophilus Danjuma (rtd), who was credited to have called on Nigerians to defend themselves in the face of unabated killings by Fulani herdsmen in parts of the country.

Zopmal, in a press statement issued, in Jos, on Monday, said the statement of Gen. Danjuma over the weekend brought relief on trouble communities whom the Fulani herdsmen have robbed them of peace.

According to Zopmal, “It is very unfortunate that in Nigeria today maiming, killing, raping of helpless women, and destruction of property in the Middle Belt and other parts of Nigeria has become the choice sport of Fulani herdsmen without any repercussive action by Nigerian government.

“We are very much happy that Gen Theophilus Y. Danjuma has made a landmark statement unfolding the key actors behind the genocide against innocent Nigerians by Fulani herdsmen terrorists. The revelation came at the right time when President Muhammadu Buhari is playing lips service to this dastardly situation under his watch.

“He is presiding over a nation of people who live beside their graveyards as a result of the activities of this Fourth Dreaded World Terrorist Group but it does not so much matter to him because there’s no report of any Fulani herdsman being killed anywhere in Nigeria.

“The statement of Gen TY Danjuma is a welcome development that will save this country called Nigeria from total collapse. As a reputable national and international personality, Gen TY Danjuma has given a sterling warning to Nigerians and the military to rise up to their responsibilities. We strongly stand behind our father, leader and the leading light in the Middle Belt.”

Zopmal also urged President Buhari to dissolve with immediate effect his pro-Arewa security chiefs to reflect Federal Character where competent service Chiefs from across the country will be involved in the management of security in the country.

He commended Gen. Danjuma for telling the brutal truth and called on Nigerians to disregard any statement in the name of any Middle Belt group who are faceless cowards that are paid to disparage Middle Belt leaders through their reckless Press Comments.

He continued, “Middle Belt is united under the current leadership of our amiable President of Middle Belt Forum, Dr. Bala Takaya. We have realized that some groups of people have been issuing uncouth statements in the name of Middle Belt whereas we do not know where they come from, who they are and whose interest they are representing.

“We salute the courage of General, Theophilus Y. Danjuma, who has been a precious gift to the nation and the world at large. Self-defense is a right of every citizen of the world not only Nigerians. There is no law that stops anybody from self-defense in any part of the world.”

He called on Nigerians to stand up and defend themselves when faced with attack occasion by Fulani herdsmen, saying there is no government security that will give life after death.

Zopmal explained that Gen. Danjuma did not asked Nigerians to take up arms and kill innocent people like the Fulani herdsmen, rather they should defend themselves in times of attacks.

“If President Buhari is really serious about security issues, he should not waste time to probe his Service Chiefs and make the report open to Nigerians so as to save our dear country from this daunting predicaments and whoever is found wanting, should be dismissed and prosecuted immediately. Nigerians did not vote you to preside over their deaths but to provide for their welfare, protect them, and be a father to all.”