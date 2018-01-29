The Sun News
Latest
29th January 2018 - Herdsmen attacks: Adeola urges S’West govs to be proactive, reject cattle colony
29th January 2018 - Equating lives of cattle with humans, height on impunity – Tiv group
29th January 2018 - Two arrested for hijacking truck-load of beer in Ogun
29th January 2018 - Nokia introduces high-capacity 5G chipsets
29th January 2018 - Obasanjo engaging in sensationalism – Shittu
29th January 2018 - BBNaija: Tobi becomes first Head of House
29th January 2018 - Morocco presents draft African Agenda on Migration to AU
29th January 2018 - Lagos: FAAN begins evacuation of abandoned aircraft
29th January 2018 - Suspected trafficker held in Delta
29th January 2018 - Benue killings: FG opts for full military options – Presidency
Home / National / Herdsmen attacks: Adeola urges S’West govs to be proactive, reject cattle colony

Herdsmen attacks: Adeola urges S’West govs to be proactive, reject cattle colony

— 29th January 2018

Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The senator, representing Lagos West in the Red Chamber, Solomon Adeola, has called on state governors in the south western part of the country to be proactive in finding solutions to attacks by herdsmen in the region.

Sen. Adeola, an Ogun State governorship aspirant under the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), also noted the call became imperative on the face of herdsmen attacks and killings spreading across the nation.

He pointed out that with the recent incidences in Ogun State and other south west states, the governors should, however, reject the cattle colony being considered by the federal government.

The call was contained in a statement signed by the media aide to Adeola, Kayode Odunaro and made available to newsmen on Monday, in Abeokuta.

According to the senator, who is the Chairman of Senate Committee on Local Content, the proposed cattle colony would not end herdsmen/farmers clashes in the southwest, but would rather destroy the socio-cultural way of life of the Yoruba people.

Adeola said, “The controversial “Cattle Colony” being considered by the Federal Government as a solution the herdsmen/farmers clashes should not be considered by any state governments from all Yoruba and as its far reaching socio-economic and political effects promises to destroy the socio-cultural way of life of Yoruba. From records of such colonies in the past, it is a source of conflicts for even generations yet unborn.

“In parts of Ogun West, where I hail from as well as other parts of Southwest zone, the Savannah vegetation is conducive to ranching and some of our people rear and breed a specie of cattle without destroying other people’s farmlands and crops. However, they have been victims of Fulani herdsmen attacks resulting in deaths with one reported some weeks ago. And the attack is spreading with one in Ewekoro and then Ijebu Ode axis of the state. Government should move quickly to stem this trend.

“In line with modern livestock practices worldwide, which gives better yield and economic return, herdsmen should move with time and embrace ranching as a way of continuing their agricultural business. The business cannot grow or be profitable with attacks and killings of farmers as such will eventually lead to repercussions that is not in the interest of business or the nation”.

He, therefore, called on government at all levels to consider the option of ranching as a way of resolving these ugly incidences of attacks and killings, submitting “government can subsidize such a system for a period or give grants or loans to herders to have ranches in similar ways as it is done in other areas of our agricultural sector”.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

MIDNIGHT,Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate. Shrink your Enlarged Prostrate Here!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Herdsmen attacks: Adeola urges S’West govs to be proactive, reject cattle colony

— 29th January 2018

Laide Raheem, Abeokuta The senator, representing Lagos West in the Red Chamber, Solomon Adeola, has called on state governors in the south western part of the country to be proactive in finding solutions to attacks by herdsmen in the region. Sen. Adeola, an Ogun State governorship aspirant under the platform of the ruling All Progressives…

  • Equating lives of cattle with humans, height on impunity – Tiv group

    — 29th January 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi The Tiv Socio-cultural group, Mdzough u Tiv, has said that equating human lives with the lives of cattle was the height of insensitivity, brutality and impunity. The group was reacting to the alleged killing of 73 cattle in Kadarko, Nasarawa State. President General of Mdzough u Tiv, Chief Edward Ujege, described the…

  • Two arrested for hijacking truck-load of beer in Ogun

    — 29th January 2018

    Laide Raheem, Abeokuta Two persons have been arrested by police in Ogun State for allegedly hijacking a truck-load of beer worth N2.7 million. The suspects nabbed, on Sunday, January 28, according to the spokesman of Ogun State police command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, had hijacked the truck at gun point in Ilesa on its way to Iragbiji in…

  • Obasanjo engaging in sensationalism – Shittu

    — 29th January 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Minister of Communications, Adebayo Shittu, has said former president Olusegun Obasanjo has no right to shortchange Nigerians by asking President Muhammadu Buhari to forget seeking re-election in 2019. He therefore accused Obasanjo of engaging in sensationalism which he said has been his stock in trade for the past 30 years. Shittu was…

  • Lagos: FAAN begins evacuation of abandoned aircraft

    — 29th January 2018

    NAN The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) on Monday, January 29, said it had started the evacuation of abandoned aircraft at the airside of the Murtala Muhammed Airport (MMA), Lagos. Mrs. Henrietta Yakubu, the General Manager, Corporate Communications, FAAN, confirmed the development to newsmen in Lagos. Yakubu said that no fewer than 13 aircraft…

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({ mode: 'thumbnails-rr', container: 'taboola-right-rail-article-thumbnails', placement: 'Right Rail Article Thumbnails', target_type: 'mix' });

Archive

January 2018
S M T W T F S
« Dec    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share