Herdsmen attack: We didn’t desert home, but in hospital for treatment – Attakwu victims

From Petrus Obi, Enugu

Beleaguared family of Ifeanyi Agbo, attacked late last month by suspected Fulani herdsmen in Ndiagu Attakwu in the Nkanu West Local Government Area of Enugu State, has disclosed reasons the home has been desolate, saying, the family members injured in the attack were receiving treatment in the hospital.

A relation told Saturday Sun that besides the Seminarian killed in the attack, other members of the household were receiving treatment for machete cuts dealt on them by the assailants. Victims in the deadly August 25 attack include: Ifeanyi, the first and the only male child of the family and Amauche, his younger sister who is being treated at Park Lane Hospital. The only survivor is the last born, a girl, said to be taking care of the victims.

“The condition of those in hospital is stabilizing; we thank God so far, even though on the 28th of August, the mother of the house, Mrs. Ifeoma Agbo, couldn’t bear the pain anymore and she died. Very sad! Three others are alive and recovering; we thank God for that,” the relation said.

Ifeanyi is a jobless returnee who fled the North-East because of the Boko Haram insurgency. An injury which she sustained on his head was said to have affected Ifeanyi’s eardrums and impaired his hearing. A test has been conducted and there is a recommendation that he would require a digital hearing aid.

Government, the source also said, has undertaken to pay the hospital bills, adding: “We are also hoping they will assist us to procure the hearing aid because the family doesn’t have the money.”

Enugu State Police Command said the incident, which claimed two lives and left others in critical condition, was being investigated.

A suspect identified as Umaru Isah from Gusau in Zamfara State has been arrested over his alleged involvement in the attack, even as security has been beefed up in the area.