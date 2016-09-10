The Sun News
NairaBet advert
Latest
10th September 2016 - Herdsmen attack: We didn’t desert home, but in hospital for treatment – Attakwu victims
10th September 2016 - MASSOB, IPOB blast Aduwo over comment on Biafra
10th September 2016 - BIAFRA NOT IN IGBO’S INTEREST – EX-NAVAL CHIEF, AKIN ADUWO
10th September 2016 - HOW MILITARY UNDERRATED BOKO HARAM –GEN. ABDULKADIR
9th September 2016 - Army Court demotes Major General to Brigadier General
9th September 2016 - Tijani wins Nigeria’s first medal at Rio Paralympics
9th September 2016 - Nigerian police free kidnapped Chinese workers
9th September 2016 - Katsina: Christian girl kidnapped for Moslem conversion, group petitions
9th September 2016 - Nokia’s Nigeria office shuttered over $6,300 licence fee
9th September 2016 - Here’s how you can use Watermelon as medicine!
Home / National / Herdsmen attack: We didn’t desert home, but in hospital for treatment – Attakwu victims
fulani-herdsmen-7

Herdsmen attack: We didn’t desert home, but in hospital for treatment – Attakwu victims

— 10th September 2016

From Petrus Obi, Enugu

Beleaguared family of Ifeanyi Agbo, attacked late last month by suspected Fulani herdsmen in Ndiagu Attakwu in the Nkanu West Local Government Area of Enugu State, has  disclosed reasons the home has been desolate, saying, the family members injured in the attack were receiving treatment in the hospital.
A relation told Saturday Sun that besides the Seminarian killed in the attack, other members of the household were receiving treatment for machete cuts dealt on them by the assailants. Victims in the deadly August 25 attack include: Ifeanyi, the first and the only male child of the family and Amauche, his younger sister who is being treated at Park Lane Hospital. The only survivor is the last born, a girl, said to be taking care of the victims.
“The condition of those in hospital is stabilizing; we thank God so far, even though on the 28th of August, the mother of the house, Mrs. Ifeoma Agbo, couldn’t bear the pain anymore and she died. Very sad! Three others are alive and recovering; we thank God for that,” the relation said.
Ifeanyi is a jobless returnee who fled the North-East because of the Boko Haram insurgency. An injury which she sustained on his head was said to have affected Ifeanyi’s eardrums and impaired his hearing. A test has been conducted and there is a recommendation that he would require a digital hearing aid.
Government, the source also said, has undertaken to pay the hospital bills, adding: “We are also hoping they will assist us to procure the hearing aid because the family doesn’t have the money.”
Enugu State Police Command said the incident, which claimed two lives and left others in critical condition, was being investigated.
A suspect identified as Umaru Isah from Gusau in Zamfara State has been arrested over his alleged involvement in the attack, even as security has been beefed up in the area.

FORMER bald guy reveals #1 trick to regrow hair in 19 days

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

How to get flat belly in just 9 days. Click Here

Grow your money by 30% monthly. It's guaranteed. Click here

7 simple steps to earn N300,000 monthly online working 2hrs daily

Stretch marks solutions clears stretch marks in 2 weeks. Guaranteed!

Housewife reveals how to turn N9,500 into N100,000 monthly. Click Here

Loose 10kg in 2weeks with this NAFDAC approved supplement. Get free waisttrimer

Stretch & spot marks removed in 9 days. Click to see how

Get paid at least N8,500 daily working online. Register here!

Discover how to make money daily when people buy airtime worldwide

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

fulani-herdsmen-7

Herdsmen attack: We didn’t desert home, but in hospital for treatment – Attakwu victims

— 10th September 2016

From Petrus Obi, Enugu Beleaguared family of Ifeanyi Agbo, attacked late last month by suspected Fulani herdsmen in Ndiagu Attakwu in the Nkanu West Local Government Area of Enugu State, has  disclosed reasons the home has been desolate, saying, the family members injured in the attack were receiving treatment in the hospital. A relation told…

  • Pro Bifria

    MASSOB, IPOB blast Aduwo over comment on Biafra

    — 10th September 2016

    From JEFF AMECHI AGBODO, Onitsha and GEORGE ONYEJIUWA, Owerri The Movement for Actualization of Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) and Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) have condemned the statement by former Chief of Naval Staff, Akin Aduwo that Nnamdi Kanu and other pro-Biafra agitators were still driving the struggle because they were ignorant of history…

  • Aduwo

    BIAFRA NOT IN IGBO’S INTEREST – EX-NAVAL CHIEF, AKIN ADUWO

    — 10th September 2016

    *Says restructuring ‘ll save Nigeria from break-up Former Chief of Naval Staff, Vice-Admiral Akintunde Aduwo (retd) has implored President Muhammadu Buhari not to ignore the increasing calls for restructuring of the country. Making the appeal in an interview with SATURDAY SUN, the former Naval Chief, said restructuring can’t lead to the break-up of the country…

  • Abu

    HOW MILITARY UNDERRATED BOKO HARAM –GEN. ABDULKADIR

    — 10th September 2016

    Shehu Usman Abdulkadir, is a retired Major General with the Nigerian Army and a one-time Military Secretary. He joined the Army at a tender age of 18 and rose to the peak of his career. As a young officer, he aspired to become the Chief of Army Staff one day but just when he was…

  • Nigerian-Army-Logo

    Army Court demotes Major General to Brigadier General

    — 9th September 2016

    A Special Court Martial convened by the Nigerian Army has convicted the former Commander of the 68 Reference Hospital in Yaba, Lagos State. The court martial demoted Major General Patrick Falola, to the rank of Brigadier General as a punishment for the alleged offence upon which he was tried. The demotion follows the conviction of…

  • uni1470566220

    Nigerian police free kidnapped Chinese workers

    — 9th September 2016

    (ONITSHA) Police in Ogun state in southernNigeria rescued two Chinese nationals who were kidnapped there this month, a police official said. Abimbola Oyeyemi, spokesman for the Ogun police, said thetwo were working for a quarry company in the state, which is just north of the commercial capital of Lagos, when they were taken by unidentified…

  • 18324256

    Katsina: Christian girl kidnapped for Moslem conversion, group petitions

    — 9th September 2016

    (By Desmond Mgboh – KATSINA) The Association of Hausa, Fulani and Kanuri Speaking Christians of Nigeria (TARAYYAR MASHIYAWAN NIJERIYA-TAMANI) has written a letter of complaint to the Nigeria Police Force, following the alleged abduction of 15 years-old Christian Miss Habiba Ishaku for the purpose of converting and marrying her out to a Muslim. The petition was copied to…

  • nokia

    Nokia’s Nigeria office shuttered over $6,300 licence fee

    — 9th September 2016

    Nigeria’s telecoms regulator has forced Nokia to close its office in the country because, it claims, the company has failed to pay a licence costing only $6,300. The enforcement unit of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) closed and sealed Nokia’s office in Lagos this week. Salisu Abdul, head of the enforcement unit, told journalists that…

  • Nigerian-Stock-Exchange

    Vitafoam, Conoil lead gainers as index rises by 0.19%

    — 9th September 2016

    Stories by Chinenye Anuforo The Nigerian equities market continued on a positive note yesterday as the Nigerian Stock Exchange All Share Index (NSE ASI) appreciated by 0.19 percent to close at 27,574.09 basis points compared with 0.07 percent gained on Wednesday to close at 27,522.62 basis points. Investors gained N17.7 billion as market capitalisation closed…

  • nigerian-president-muhammadu-buhari-news-conference.

    Buhari endorses FG’s external borrowing plan

    — 9th September 2016

    President Muhammadu Buhari has endorsed the Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun’s plan to seek external loans at an interest rate of 1.25 per cent. Adeosun had earlier revealed plans to take long-term loans at a very low interest rate from the African Development Bank (AfDB), World Bank, China Exim Bank and other specific financial…

Archive

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351