ADAMAWA - HERDSMEN ATTACKS - PASTOR

Herdsmen Attack: Pastor, 18 others killed in Adamawa

— 14th September 2018

The killer herdsmen were said to have invaded the five villages late Thursday, burnt down three of the villages, killed a resident pastor

Billy Graham Abel, Yola

About nineteen people are feared killed in another deadly herdsmen attack on five villages of Gon, Nzumosu, Bolki, Nyanga, Bukuto villages of Numan local government of Adamawa state, sources confirmed to Daily Sun.

READ ALSO: Political solution not anti- grazing laws will end killer herdsmen attacks – Northern scholars, Miyetti Allah

The killer herdsmen were said to have invaded the five villages late Thursday, burnt down three of the villages, killed a resident pastor of the Lutheran Church of Christ in Nigeria (LCCN) in one of the communities and killed 9 men and 9 women from these communities.

Speaking to Daily Sun, one of residents of Numan and a legal practitioner, Hunoukanyi Adiel Farah said, “The failure of response from the military is questionable and we are being mild when we put it like that.

“Where the suspected killer herdsmen are reported to be attacking from is called Abbare and the place is just a 30 minutes drive from Numan and the military have been informed of the impending attack four hours before it happened, so, to borrow from TY Danjuma’s words, there seems to be a collusion between the military and the killer herdsmen group.”

The member representing Numan at the Adamawa state house of Assembly, Sodom Tayedi, has decried the failure to response by security operatives saying the people in the area have been abandoned to themselves.

The legislator lamented that the attackers are strangely mobilizing from Abbare, a place where soldiers are currently camped.

“There are soldiers camped in Abbare, yet these attackers will always mobilise from that Abbare”, she submitted.

“There is never a time they’ll attack and I never called security agents as member representing the constituency.

“I just called the Brigade Commander again and he assured me that troops are on their way to the area.

“We had intelligence report of the attack and reported to the paramount ruler who always pass the same information to the security but they will always come and destroy our community,” she lamented.

The member also noted that even if the soldiers get there, they may not be able to reach the affected villages due to flooding problems at this material time.

The acting PPRO, Habibu Musa, was unable to respond to calls as at press time.

