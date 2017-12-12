Herdsmen attack: Osinbajo meets Kano, Adamawa emirs, others
— 12th December 2017
Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, met Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, Lamido of Adamawa, Muhammadu Barkindo Aliyu Musdafa, elder statesman, Mallam Ahmed Joda and other leaders of Fulani communities behind closed doors, yesterday.
In a statement by Osinbajo’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, said the meeting was a follow up to the December 5, 2017 visit by Osinbajo to Adamawa, in the wake of communal clashes in the state.
The meeting, said Akande, is the beginning a series of national consultations with all relevant groups, designed to find a lasting solution to the farmers-herders conflict in some parts of the country.
At the meeting, according to Akande, previous reports on the conflict were presented by the delegation and causes of the conflict were analysed.
The media aide quoted Osinbajo as having said: “There is nothing much more important now in showing our leadership beyond preventing tragedy and destruction of everything we have built as a nation. The entire Nigeria enterprise is bigger than other interests. The overall objective is ensuring that our nation is not enveloped by another crisis.
“We now have an opportunity to do something. We have the opportunity to resolve the issues and to build a nation, where we and our children can live in peace.”
In the next series of meetings, Osinbajo will meet with the Batta, Bachama and other groups from Adamawa while meetings with stakeholders from other conflict-affected states will follow.
Post Views:
19
There is nothing call herdsmen attack. It is criminal fulanis terrorism in this territory of the natives. The leader of fulani criminal terrorists is the man who call himself sultan. The said emirs and emirates are bases of fulani criminal terrorists network, military, police etc. are mercenaries of fulani criminal terrorists hidden under the fraudulent political name Nigeria. The said Osinbajo is collaborator of fulani criminal terrorists. Nothing on earth will keep fulani criminal terrorists, mercenaries and collaborators in this territory of the natives- the must be erased in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives- South East, South South, South West, North East, North West, North Central. It is Liberation of the natives, Freedom of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics- Biafra Republic of south east, Niger Delta Republic of south south, Oduduwa Republic of south west, North East Republic, North West Republic, North Central Republic, with economic cooperation and assistance etc. This is 21st century world. God Is With Us!!!
As I already said, as natives of this territory, do not wait for the enemy- fulani criminal terrorists, to attack, do not wait for the enemy to comeback, march on the enemy to full conquest on your God given native land. As the natives, you have by far more hands, warriors, arms, capacity, capabilities, local and international supports etc., to erase fulani criminal terrorists, mercenaries, collaborators in your God given native land in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives- South East, South South, South West, North East, North West, North Central- which must be accomplished. It is Liberation of the natives, Freedom of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics- Biafra Republic of south east, Niger Delta Republic of south south, Oduduwa Republic of south west, North East Republic, North West Republic, North Central Republic, with economic cooperation and assistance etc. This is 21st century world. God Is With Us!!!