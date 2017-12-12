Herdsmen attack: Osinbajo meets Kano, Adamawa emirs, others 

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, met Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, Lamido of Adamawa, Muhammadu Barkindo Aliyu Musdafa, elder statesman, Mallam Ahmed Joda and other leaders of Fulani communities behind closed doors, yesterday.

In a statement by Osinbajo’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, said the meeting was a follow up to the December 5, 2017 visit by Osinbajo to Adamawa, in the wake of communal clashes in the state.

The meeting, said Akande, is the beginning a series of national consultations with all relevant groups, designed to find a lasting solution to the farmers-herders conflict in some parts of the country.

At the meeting, according to Akande, previous reports on the conflict were presented by the delegation and causes of the conflict were analysed.

The media aide quoted Osinbajo as having said: “There is nothing much more important now in showing our leadership beyond preventing tragedy and destruction of everything we have built as a nation. The entire Nigeria enterprise is bigger than other interests. The overall objective is ensuring that our nation is not enveloped by another crisis.

“We now have an opportunity to do something. We have the opportunity to resolve the issues and to build a nation, where we and our children can live in peace.”

In the next series of meetings, Osinbajo will meet with the Batta, Bachama and other groups from Adamawa while meetings with stakeholders from other conflict-affected states will follow.