Herdsmen attack: ‘Nigeria can adopt Netherlands cattle ranch model to end menace’

Brown Chimezie

The President of SBJ Foundation and Consultancy, Vietnam, Mr. Solomon Bamidele Jnr. has called on the Federal Government to adopt the modern ranching practices in countries like Netherlands and other developed nations to end the frequent clashes between herdsmen and farmers in Nigeria.

In a statement, the tourism expert explained that with modern agriculture, there would be no need for open grazing with its devastating effect on farmland in states across the country.

While commiserating with Benue State governor Samuel Ortom, and his Taraba state counterpart over the loss of lives occasioned by herdsmen attack, Bamidele urged them to come out with plans that would put an end to the scourge.

On the migration of Nigeria through Libya to Europe across the Mediterranean Sea, which has resulted in deaths and slavery, Bamidele commended Edo state Governor Godwin Obaseki, for tackling the problem headlong by organising workshop and seminars to educate the migrants on the negative impact of traveling abroad without the necessary documents.

On what he is doing to promote bilateral relations between Nigeria and Vietnam, the tourism expert explained that his organisation intends to organise a seminar on export of agriculture products and bringing in of machines to enhance smooth processing of products in Nigeria, adding that agriculture minister, Mr. Audu Ogbe, and other investors are expected to attend the event. He said since independence, Nigeria leaders have failed to diversify the economy from oil dependency, which has resulted in economic stagnancy. He said seminars like this will help to move the country foward.

Further, Bamidele explained that through his foundation, he has been able to help many Nigerians who are stranded in their sojourn to seek better life in Vietnam by facilitating their return to Nigeria.

At home here in Nigeria, Bamidele said his foundation is planning to partner Ministry of Women Affairs to uplift less priviledge women in rural areas.

Speaking about state of the economy, he commended the Federal Government for its fight against corruption, which he said, was gradually yielding result.