The Sun News
Latest
19th March 2018 - Edo killings: Arrest culprits in 7 days, Obaseki tells security agencies
19th March 2018 - Hold public officers accountable, Fayose urges elders
19th March 2018 - 2019: Lagos targets 10,000 jobs for youths
19th March 2018 - Kano approves N4bn for flyover, roads
19th March 2018 - Soldiers kill 4 militiamen in Bauchi
19th March 2018 - APGA consolidates, as Obiano takes fresh oath
19th March 2018 - Chemical weapons experts storm UK in Russia spy case
19th March 2018 - Burundi to hold referendum on power May 17
19th March 2018 - Russia 2018: Putin secures 4th term
19th March 2018 - Land Use Charge: OPS, landlords seek more reliefs despite Ambode’s concession
Home / Business / Herdsmen attack: ‘Nigeria can adopt Netherlands cattle ranch model to end menace’

Herdsmen attack: ‘Nigeria can adopt Netherlands cattle ranch model to end menace’

— 19th March 2018

Brown Chimezie

The President of SBJ Foundation and Consultancy, Vietnam, Mr. Solomon Bamidele Jnr. has called on the Federal Government to adopt the modern ranching practices in countries like Netherlands and other developed nations to end the frequent clashes between herdsmen and farmers in Nigeria.

In a statement, the tourism expert explained that with modern agriculture, there would be no need for open grazing with its devastating effect on farmland in states across the country.

While commiserating with Benue State governor Samuel Ortom, and his Taraba state counterpart over the loss of lives occasioned by herdsmen attack, Bamidele urged them to come out with plans that would put an end to the scourge.

On the migration of Nigeria through Libya to Europe across the Mediterranean Sea, which has resulted in deaths and slavery, Bamidele commended Edo state Governor Godwin Obaseki, for tackling the problem headlong by organising workshop and seminars to educate the migrants on the negative impact of traveling abroad without the necessary documents.

On what he is doing to promote bilateral relations between Nigeria and Vietnam, the tourism expert explained that his organisation intends to organise a seminar on export of agriculture products and bringing in of machines to enhance smooth processing of products in Nigeria, adding that agriculture minister, Mr. Audu Ogbe, and other investors are expected to attend the event. He said since independence, Nigeria leaders have failed to diversify the economy from oil dependency, which has resulted in economic stagnancy. He said seminars like this will help to move the country foward.

Further, Bamidele explained that through his foundation, he has been able to help many Nigerians who are stranded in their sojourn to seek better life in Vietnam by facilitating their return to Nigeria.

At home here in Nigeria, Bamidele said his foundation is planning to partner Ministry of Women Affairs to uplift less priviledge women in rural areas.

Speaking about state of the economy, he commended the Federal Government for its fight against corruption, which he said, was gradually yielding result.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Edo killings: Arrest culprits in 7 days, Obaseki tells security agencies

— 19th March 2018

Ben Dunno, Warri Delta State Chairman of Committee for Defence of Human Rights (CDHR), Prince Kehinde Taiga, has called on companies operating in Ekakpamre community, Ughelli South Local Government Area, to suspend further dealings with any of the warring factions involved in the crisis in the area. He said the call had become imperative to…

  • Hold public officers accountable, Fayose urges elders

    — 19th March 2018

    Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has urged elder statesmen in the country not to keep quiet in the face of poor governance and leadership, but rather keep public officers on their toes by demanding good governance and accountability from them. He said history and posterity will not be kind to them…

  • 2019: Lagos targets 10,000 jobs for youths

    — 19th March 2018

    • Ambode laments dearth of skilled labour Moshood Adebayo Lagos Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, has directed the state Employability Support Project (LSESP) to ensure it provides 10,000 jobs for youths in 2019, just as he lamented acute shortage of employable skilled labour in the country. Ambode, who spoke at the graduation of 540 graduate trainees under…

  • Kano approves N4bn for flyover, roads

    — 19th March 2018

    • Mulls lifting Okada ban James Ojo, Abuja; Desmond Mgboh, Kano Kano State Government has announced the approval of N4 billion for the construction of underpass and flyover which will link Zaria Road/Silver Jubilee and Zoo Road in the metropolis.  Commissioner for Information, Youth, and Culture, Malam Muhammad Garba, in a statement issued in Abuja,…

  • Soldiers kill 4 militiamen in Bauchi

    — 19th March 2018

    The Nigerian Army has said its troops killed four armed militiamen and arrested nine in Ningi Local Government Area of Bauchi State. Director of Army/Public Relations, Texas Chukwu, disclosed this in a statement, yesterday. Chukwu said troops of 33 Artillery Brigade of Operation Lafiya Dole on patrol were attacked by the militia group at Burra Junction…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share