Herdsmen attack Enugu community

Raphael Ede, Enugu

Tension rose high in Enugu yesterday after Fulani herdsmen attacked Okpanku community in Aniri Local Government Area of Enugu State and inflicted machete cuts on a security guard.

Daily Sun gathered that the incident, which occurred on Easter Monday, has raised the security antennae in the community as youths are preparing to go all out for reprisal attack.

According to community sources, “the Fulani herdsmen were walking pass the community with their cattle, when, suddenly, the herders entered the compound of one Eric Ogudu and started plucking mangos.

“The security guard in that compound (name withheld) tried to stop them, but they refused and in the ensuing tiff, they gave him several machete cuts on his arms and shoulder.

“The guard started shouting ‘Fulani people don kill me ooo’. Immediately, the attention of the people were drawn and the villagers came and pursued them,” a source disclosed.

The herders reportedly ran into the bush. It was further gathered that the owner of the compound, Eric, has already made a statement to the police at Aniri Divisional Headquarters in Okpanku, while a team of policemen had been deployed to the community to calm the youths, who are bent on fishing out the herdsmen who carried out the attack.