Herdsmen attack capable of breaking Nigeria –Falae

From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Chief Olu Falae, has said that the incessant attack on farms by Fulani herdsmen was capable of causing ethnic crisis in the country.

The former SGF observed that if the attack by the herdsmen and invasion of farms by their cattle continue, there may be inter ethnic clash, adding that the Fulani have pushed other tribes especially Yoruba to the wall.

Falae who is a chieftain of the pan Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, Afenifere also noted that the incessant attacks on farmers and rural dwellers across the country, especially in the Middle Belt and Southern Nigeria by the herdsmen was a ploy to subjugate other tribes and take over their lands through intimidation and economic ruin.

The elder statesman who spoke at a public lecture organised by the Forum for Good Governance (FGG) in Itaogbolu, Akure North Local Government Area, said herdsmen contribute serious threat to the continuous unity and co-existence of all tribes in Nigeria.

According to him “the penchant of the rampaging Fulani herdsmen who brandish rifles, raping and maiming innocent farmers, and grazing their cattle on economic crops is most likely aimed at driving the farmers off their lands so they could take them over.”

He stated that “they have refused to leave my farms as well as many others. Their cattle ate up the thousands of palm trees that I planted and killed one of my security guards in the process. They are so well armed and fearless that they once engaged policemen deployed to the farm in a gun duel. They have grown into monsters who regularly rape women and female children they come across in the farms and bushes.

“To me, it is nothing short of a ploy to rid the rural villages of its inhabitants so they could take over the land for their cattle. That is why we kicked against the plan to create grazing routes for them across the nation.”

Falae therefore called for concerted efforts by the Federal Government to tackle the menace, even as he called on Christians to stop regarding politics as dirty, evil and ungodly, warning that such attitude would lead to unscrupulous people dictating the pace of national development.

Speaking at the event, Ondo State Governor, Mr Oluwarotimi Akeredolu said the Church should rise to its traditional roles of being the conscience of the nation by setting good examples while carrying out selfless and humanitarian services. He frowned at what he called the penchant of many religious leaders who lead ostentatious lifestyle and flaunting of wealth.

Also speaking, Archbishop Latunji Lasebikan of the Anglican Communion lamented that Christians have failed in their calling to be salt that would present the society, but are rather chasing ephemeral inanities that won’t take them to eternity.

He wondered why corruption and evils would continue to rise astronomically despite the growing number of professing Christians and churches. He called for genuine awakening, saying that the true change that Nigeria needs should start from the church and Christian leaders.