Herdsmen attack another Enugu community 

One person feared dead

From Petrus Obi, Enugu

Fulani herdsmen, yesterday, made good their threat when they attacked Aku community in the Igbo-Etiti Local Government Area of Enugu State.

They kidnapped two villagers while another is feared to have been killed.

Reports from the community revealed that the herdsmen attacked some farmers in their farm, kidnapped two of them just as one person is feared to have died in the attack.

The attack comes five months after a previous one in Ukpabi, Nimbo, in Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area of the state, on Tuesday, April 26, 2016.

The midnight raid by suspected Fulani herdsmen left over 15 people including a National Youth Service Corps member and elderly men, dead.

During his visit to the community, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi broke down in tears.

Last week, traditional rulers and leaders of Aku community, raised fresh alarm over threats by the herdsmen to avenge the alleged theft of 300 cows and slaughtering of about 10 others by unknown persons in the area.

Addressing a news conference in Enugu, the six traditional rulers of Aku, including the chairman Aku Traditional Rulers’ Council Igwe V.O Attah, expressed concern over a certain comment said to have been made in the presence of the Divisional Police Officer in the area, by one Alhaji Sadiq, about an imminent attack on the Aku Community.

They had urged relevant authorities to accord the threat the gravity and urgency it deserved.

The community leaders recalled that on September 8, 2016, Alhaji Sadiq, one of the leaders of the Fulani herdsmen in the South East, raised the alarm that youths from Aku attacked herdsmen camp near Aku Town, robbed them of N10, 000, butchered 10 cows and proceeded to steal 300 cows.

The traditional rulers, who adopted a communiqué issued by Aku Community leaders, noted that evidence available showed that Aku Youths were not responsible for the attack adding that the attack did not take place within Aku boundary but within Agu Affa/Agu Egede in Udi L.G.A.

“That security report from the Igbo-Etiti DPO during an interactive session revealed that the attackers were suspected armed robbers.”