Home / Cover / National / Herdsmen attack: Angry IDPs stone Al-Makura in Obi LGA  
Herdsmen

Herdsmen attack: Angry IDPs stone Al-Makura in Obi LGA  

— 18th April 2018

• As death toll rises to 78

Nasarawa Governor, Umaru Tanko Al-Makura was, yesterday, stoned in Agwatashi, Obi Local Government Area of the state, by angry Internal Displaced Persons (IDPs), who were recently displaced by herdsmen attacks.

The governor was booed by aggrieved IDPs at Agwatashi, while on an on-the-spot assessment visit to some of the IDP camps and other affected villages in Obi Local Government and to condole  with the people over the recent herdsmen attacks, which led to the death of about 78 persons, while over 10,000 people were still said to be trapped and over 200,000 villages burnt.

Meanwhile, the death toll of the last weekend’s attacks on Tiv villages in Nasarawa State has risen to 78 even as search for the casualties continued yestreday.

The coordinated attacks have led to the sacking of all Tiv communities across Obi, Awe, Doma and Keana Local Government areas of the state with over 100,000 persons taking refuge in the headquarters and other villages in the affected local governments.

Reacting, Al-Makura attributed the situation to frustration as a result of the challenges the IDPs are facing.

“The reaction from the people is understandable given their plight and we have to use diplomacy to address the issues. Continuing to address them at the moment would not yield any result, so, we have decided to avoid further altercation.

“However, this action appears to indicate that the problems in some of these communities are self-inflicted. If people can conduct themselves in this way, then, you know there is more to it than what is happening,” Al-Makura said.

The governor, however, advised the leaders of the communities to caution their subjects against mob actions and disrespect for law and order.

“If you will want to take laws into your own hands, you will be left to defend yourselves.

