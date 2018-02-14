‘Herdsman’ killed in gun battle with police

A suspected herdsman has been killed in an exchange of gunfire with officers of the Benue State Command of the Nigeria Police Force.

Spokesman of the command, Moses Yamu, disclosed this to TheCable, yesterday.

He said the incident happened on Monday, at Ayilamo, a community in Logo Local Government Area of the state.

“The herdsman was killed during a gunfire exchange between our men and his people.

“A rifle was recovered from him and we also arrested a man who has been giving them information.”

This is the third known situation of herdsmen engaging security operatives in gun battle in recent times.

Three policemen and two officials of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) were shot dead in different incidents at Guma Local Government Area of the state, few days ago.

Suspected herdsmen also engaged some soldiers in a shoot-out last week.

Guma and Logo are the two local government areas where 73 persons were killed on January 1.

Governor Samuel Ortom has accused the Federal Government of not doing enough to contain the high rate of insecurity in the state.