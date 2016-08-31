Herdsman arrested with AK47 rifle, ammunition in Enugu

A 20-year-old herdsman, Ibrahim Adamumale, has been arrested by the police in Enugu for alleged possession of an AK47 rifle and ammunition, police said.

Adamu, who is an indigene of Nasarawa State, was also found with 24 rounds of live ammunition.

The spokesman of the state Police Command, Ebere Amaraizu, confirmed the arrest yesterday.

Mr. Amaraizu said the suspect, who revealed that he lives at Hausa quarters in 9th-Mile area and had some cows at Affa-Udi bush, was arrested on Sunday.

“The suspect was nabbed by the combined efforts of the police and members of the public from Affa-Udi community.

“The suspect fired six shots into the air to evade arrest. Before now, the police and the public have gathered information about the suspect’s antecedents in relation to bearing of sophisticated weapon within Affa-Udi axis in Udi council area and its environs,” he said.

The police spokesman said the suspect was already helping the police in their investigation to determine how he came about the rifle.

He said the Commissioner of Police, Emmanuel Ojukwu, had expressed delight at the effort of his men and the community that led to the arrest of the suspect.

“The commissioner has reassured that under his watch, he will continue to partner relevant stakeholders and sister security agencies for a safe, secure and peaceful Enugu State,” he said

At least, 12 people have been killed in Enugu this year during attacks by suspected armed herdsmen. The first took place at Nimbo community. Two people were killed in last week’s attack at Ndiagwu Attakwu, Akegbe-Ugwu in Nkanu West Local Government Area.

Car crashes into church as pupils escape death

BY AYODELE OJO

It was a miracle yesterday as a Sport Utility Vehicle (suv) rammed into a church, a day after summer school students vacated the premises on Durbar Road, Amuwo-Odofin, Lagos.

The accident involving an Acura SUV with registration number Rivers, BRR705BZ and driven by a woman, lost control and crashed into Holy Trinity Gospel Mission Church. The two occupants of the vehicle were badly injured. They were rushed to the hospital by officials of the Lagos State Traffic Management Agency (LASTMA), who stormed the scene.

Church members who arrived at the location after the crash were seen praising God for not allowing tragedy to befall the children as they were not in the premises. A church member who spoke on the condition of anonymity told Daily Sun that the church rounded off the summer lesson on Monday and the incident just occurred on Tuesday (yesterday).

The accident caused severe traffic gridlock, but the LASTMA officials were busy trying to clear the traffic before the evening rush.