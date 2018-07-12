The Sun News
Latest
12th July 2018 - Herder kills police Inspector in Kebbi
12th July 2018 - Rep. partners NIHORT to train 400 farmers on skill acquisition
12th July 2018 - Buhari commissions Abuja rail project Thursday
12th July 2018 - Croatia President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović is a World Cup Super Fan
12th July 2018 - Organic farming advocates task Nigerians on good health, hospitality business
12th July 2018 - Kylie Jenner is Officially the Wealthiest Self-Made Woman in Her Family
12th July 2018 - Bayelsa elders urge S’ South govs to back Dickson on Restructuring
12th July 2018 - Inclusiveness key to good governance, stability – Kwara gov.
12th July 2018 - Kachikwu moves to resolve Delta APC crisis
12th July 2018 - JAMB recorded drop in exam malpractices in 2018 UTME
Home / National / Herder kills police Inspector in Kebbi
HERDER

Herder kills police Inspector in Kebbi

— 12th July 2018

Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin-Kebbi

A herder, who was identified as Babuga Manu Kuaara, has been arrested for allegedly killing a Police Inspector, Umaru Danladi, attached to Kaoje Police division, in Bagudo Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

Daily Sun gathered that the herdsman had earlier been reported to the police division by a farmer in the area, who claimed that Kuaara reared his cows to destroy his farm, on Wednesday evening.

An eyewitness, who craved for anonymity, told newsmen on Thursday that, “A police officer attached to Kaoje police division was ordered to go and arrest the herder who is still wandering with his cattle within the area.

“The Police officer, Umar, with his riffle, apprehended him. But as they were going to await patrol vehicle, the herder drew his cutlass and strike  the officer’s neck.

“We saw the officer growing in pains in his pool of blood and died before we could apply first aid. The herder was reportedly overpowered while attempting to flee the scene of the crime by officers who were mobilised to the scene.”

When contacted, the state’s Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO), DSP Mustapha Sulieman, confirmed the incident in an interactive session with newsmen.

“We have arrested the herder, Babuga Many Kuaara, for killing the officer. He has confessed to the crime and will be prosecuted accordingly,” he said.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

HERDER

Herder kills police Inspector in Kebbi

— 12th July 2018

Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin-Kebbi A herder, who was identified as Babuga Manu Kuaara, has been arrested for allegedly killing a Police Inspector, Umaru Danladi, attached to Kaoje Police division, in Bagudo Local Government Area of Kebbi State. Daily Sun gathered that the herdsman had earlier been reported to the police division by a farmer in the area,…

  • NIHORT

    Rep. partners NIHORT to train 400 farmers on skill acquisition

    — 12th July 2018

    Taiwo Oluwadare, Ibadan The member of House of Representatives representing Ndokwa/Ukwuani federal constituency of  Delta State, Hon. Ossai Nicholas Ossai, has collaborated with the National Horticultural Research Institute with headquarters in Ibadan, Oyo State, to train farmers of his constituency on plantain and pineapple value chain. Speaking at the training which took place in Kwale,…

  • BUHARI

    Buhari commissions Abuja rail project Thursday

    — 12th July 2018

    Okwe Obi, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari will Thursday commission the Abuja railway project. The railway project was kick-started in 2017 to complement the transport system in Nigeria. After the cutting of the tape and unveiling of the plague, the president would depart the Metro Station for Idu by train. Arriving at Idu Contro and operational…

  • ORGANIC

    Organic farming advocates task Nigerians on good health, hospitality business

    — 12th July 2018

    Taiwo Oluwadare, Ibadan A coalition of organic farming advocates, on Wednesday, converged in Lagos to discuss the way forward on how to promote healthy ecosystem and hospitality business at this year’s National Organic Agriculture Business Summit. The event was held at Lagos Airport Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos. According to the country’s Director of Ecological Organic Agriculture…

  • BAYELSA

    Bayelsa elders urge S’ South govs to back Dickson on Restructuring

    — 12th July 2018

    Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa The Bayelsa Elders Forum has called on the governors of the South-South geopolitical zone of the country to give sustained support to Governor Henry Seriake Dickson, in the intensified campaign for restructuring of the Nigerian Federation. The Chairman of the Bayelsa Elders Forum, Chief Francis Doukpola, said in a statement that it…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share