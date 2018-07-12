Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin-Kebbi

A herder, who was identified as Babuga Manu Kuaara, has been arrested for allegedly killing a Police Inspector, Umaru Danladi, attached to Kaoje Police division, in Bagudo Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

Daily Sun gathered that the herdsman had earlier been reported to the police division by a farmer in the area, who claimed that Kuaara reared his cows to destroy his farm, on Wednesday evening.

An eyewitness, who craved for anonymity, told newsmen on Thursday that, “A police officer attached to Kaoje police division was ordered to go and arrest the herder who is still wandering with his cattle within the area.

“The Police officer, Umar, with his riffle, apprehended him. But as they were going to await patrol vehicle, the herder drew his cutlass and strike the officer’s neck.

“We saw the officer growing in pains in his pool of blood and died before we could apply first aid. The herder was reportedly overpowered while attempting to flee the scene of the crime by officers who were mobilised to the scene.”

When contacted, the state’s Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO), DSP Mustapha Sulieman, confirmed the incident in an interactive session with newsmen.

“We have arrested the herder, Babuga Many Kuaara, for killing the officer. He has confessed to the crime and will be prosecuted accordingly,” he said.