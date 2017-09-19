The Sun News
Hepatitis Day: MMM/EFI hold awareness workshop, conduct free eye tests

Hepatitis Day: MMM/EFI hold awareness workshop, conduct free eye tests

— 19th September 2017

As part of activities to mark World Hepatitis Day, Mavrodi Mondial Movement (MMM), in conjunction with EFI and Viral Hepatitis Association of Nigeria recently in Woji, Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital conducted free eye tests and created awareness about Hepatitis in a three day workshop which was held at (venue please).

Speaking, Dr. Samson Emerole, one of the resource persons for the event said: “The word Hepatitis means inflammation of the liver. It is often caused by several viruses. That is why it is often called Viral Hepatitis. The most common types of hepatitis in Nigeria today are Hepatitis A, Hepatitis B and C. Others include, Hepatitis D, Hepatitis E and Autoimmune Hepatitis.

According to him, Hepatitis B and C can become chronic and life threatening and can lead to liver cancer. He however stated that a large number of Nigerians are unaware that they are infected.

“It was based on this that MMM Nigeria, in Partnership with (E.F.I) and Viral Association of Hepatitis decided to organize the awareness program to commemorate World Hepatitis Day in order to sensitize the community on causes and  prevention of Hepatitis.

For Samson Emerole,, an official of Viral Hepatitis Nigeria, Hepatitis curable if detected early: He said: ‘I want to thank MMM for sponsoring the awareness programme and immunization for Hepatitis B. World Hepatitis Day is dedicated to creating awareness about hepatitis so we are doing free tests and giving immunization courtesy MMM and beautiful Soul organisation. My advice to everyone out there is that know your status because it kills faster than HIV Aids. Go to the nearest lab or primary health centers to know your status.”

Speaking, Amaka Benson Events coordinator and offline secretary for MMM said: “I must confess that MMM Nigeria has saved lives because a lot people tested positive and have been placed under medical care. Over 500 people came out beyond our expectation to honor the event despite the rain.”




