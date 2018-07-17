– The Sun News
Helsinki summit: Trump, Putin vow fresh start to troubled relations
US-RUSSIA TROUBLED RELATIONS

Helsinki summit: Trump, Putin vow fresh start to troubled relations

— 17th July 2018

United States Presidents Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed a fresh start to troubled relations between the world’s greatest nuclear powers at their first summit yesterday, as the American leader rejected a chance to condemn Moscow’s alleged manipulation of US elections.

Read also: US slaps sanctions on Russia for election meddling, cyber attacks

The US and Russian leaders came out of their meeting in Helsinki expressing a desire to cooperate on global challenges, after talks on an array of issues from Syria, Ukraine and China to trade tariffs and the size of their nuclear arsenals.

Standing alongside Putin at a joint news conference, Trump said he had “spent a great deal of time talking about” election meddling, without going into detail or explicitly condemning any interference, after 12 Russian agents were indicted in the United States.

Rather, when pressed about the verdict of his own intelligence chiefs, Trump stressed that Putin had delivered a “powerful” denial of any Russian vote meddling and said the US investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller had been a “disaster” for the United States.

Trump again denied any collusion between his campaign and the Kremlin, while Putin insisted: “The Russian state has never interfered and is not planning to interfere in the USA’s internal affairs.”

The US leader, bent on forging a personal bond with the Kremlin chief despite the election allegations, went into the summit blaming the “stupidity” of his predecessors for plunging ties to their present low. Afterwards, both men were determined to accentuate the positive.

“Our relationship has never been worse than it is now. However, that changed as of about four hours ago. I really believe that,” Trump said, vowing the summit was “only the beginning”.

Putin said: “It is obvious

to everyone that bilateral ties are going through a difficult period. However there are no objective reasons for these difficulties, the current tense atmosphere.”

Praising the “frank and business-like atmosphere” of the summit, the Russian leader said he considered the talks “very successful and useful”.

The two leaders met one-on-one for more than two hours in the Finnish capital for the historic summit, with just their interpreters present, before they were joined by their national security teams.

Many in Washington were agog at Trump’s decision to sit alone with Putin, worried about what he might bargain away to the former KGB spymaster, after previously cozying up to the autocratic leaders of China and North Korea. Indeed, some domestic critics wanted the Helsinki summit called off entirely, after the 12 Russians were indicted by Mueller under a long-running probe into Moscow’s alleged hacking of Democratic emails in a bid to drive Trump to vic- tory.

But Trump, convinced his unique brand of diplomacy could make inroads with Putin, pressed ahead and looked forward to “having an extraordinary relationship” as the pair sat down to discuss the global hotspots.

Putin, basking in congratulations from Trump and other world leaders for the successful staging of the World Cup in Russia, said: “The time has come to talk in a substantive way about our relations and problem areas of the world.”

Court order Attorney-General, Prisons to produce 32 MASSOB detainees

— 17th July 2018

Raphael Ede, Enugu A Magistrate Court, in Enugu North Magisterial District, Tuesday, ordered the Attorney-General of Enugu State and the Nigeria Prisons Service to produce members of Movement for the Actualization of Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) incarcerated since May 24. The 32 MASSOB-BIM members were arrested on May 22 during their celebration of Biafra anniversary in Enugu, and…

    Enugu Igweship tussle: court fixed July 23rd for hearing

    — 17th July 2018

    Raphael Ede, Enugu Enugu State High Court sitting in Agbani, has fixed Monday 23rd July, 2018 for hearing of the motion on notice for interlocutory injunction seeking to retrain one Chief Sunday Anyim as the Igwe elect of Ohuani Amofu, Nkerefi autonomous community in Nkanu East council area. In suit no. HAGB/75m/2018 between Chief Gabriel Aninwogbu, Chief David…

    Madumere: Protesters shut down Owerri

    — 17th July 2018

    George Onyejiuwa, Owerri Vehicular and human movements were brought to a halt yesterday in the Owerri, capital of Imo state as aggrieved indigenes of the state numbering over one thousand who marched through major streets such as Wetheral, Tetelow, Okigwe and Assumpta Avenue to protest against the planned impeachment of the Deputy Governor, Prince Eze…

    — 17th July 2018

    Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State has lashed back at senator Victor Umeh who recently attacked him in the media maintaining that ” only God can impeach him” in his state. According to governor Okorocha who reacted through his Chief Press Secretary, Sam Onwuemeodo claimed that the Anambra born senator is still…

    Sexual abuse: Speak out  and be protected, Deputy Gov advises girls 

    — 17th July 2018

    Tony John, Port Harcourt Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr. (Mrs.) Ipalibo Harry Banigo, has advised girls and women facing any form of abuse, especially Sexual abuse, to speak out in order to be protected. The Deputy Governor stated this yesterday, following the successful rescue of an 18-year-old girl from the hands of her guardian, Chief…

