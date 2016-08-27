Helping the Narcissist overcome his obsession (II)

Although some features of NPD may seem like having confidence, it’s not the same. Narcissistic personality disorder crosses the border of healthy confidence into thinking so highly of himself that puts him on a pedestal and value more than he values others.

Is there likelihood of your child having NPD? This is what researchers are saying….that NPD with other mental disorders, the cause is likely unknown. It may be linked to mix matches in parent-child relationships with either excessive pampering or excessive criticism. This means parenting styles that overemphasize the child’s specialness and criticize fears and failures may be partially responsible. The child may hide low self-esteem by developing a superficial sense of perfection and behavior that shows a need for constant admiration. Additionally, it can be genetical or psychobiological — this means connection between the brain and behaviour and thinking. So, it is possible for your child to have it.

Like I said earlier, NPD is rare. During childhood and teen years, children may show traits of narcissism, but this may simply be typical of their age and doesn’t mean they’ll go on to develop the disorder. NPD affects more males than females, and it often begins in the teens or early adulthood.

Complications of narcissistic personality disorder, if left untreated, can include: Relationship difficulties; problems at work or school; depression; drug or alcohol abuse and suicidal thoughts or behaviour.

Narcissistic personality disorder treatment is centered around talk therapy, also called psychotherapy. Psychotherapy can help him:

Learn to relate better with others so his relationships are more intimate, enjoyable and rewarding.

Understand the causes of his emotions and what drives him to compete, to distrust others, and perhaps to despise himself and others

The truth is that traits can be difficult to change, therapy may take several years. Areas of change are directed at helping him accept responsibility and learning to:

Accept and maintain real personal relationships and collaboration with co-workers

Recognize and accept his actual competence and potential so he can tolerate criticisms or failures

Increase his ability to understand and regulate his feelings

Understand and tolerate the impact of issues related to his self-esteem

Release his desire for unattainable goals and ideal conditions and gain an acceptance of what’s attainable and what he can accomplish

There are no medications specifically used to treat NPD. However, if he has symptoms of depression, anxiety or other conditions, medications such as antidepressants or anti-anxiety drugs may be helpful.

There is no known way to prevent the condition. However, it may help to:

Get treatment as soon as possible for childhood mental health problems; participate in family therapy to learn healthy ways to communicate or to cope with conflicts or emotional distress; attend parenting classes and seek guidance from therapists or social workers if needed.

All the best IB.