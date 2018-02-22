The Sun News
Home / Business / Helping Hands International honours Nigerians, plans to stimulate economy

Helping Hands International honours Nigerians, plans to stimulate economy

— 22nd February 2018

Tony Udemba

Helping Hands International Concept, an empowerment and human capacity development -focused  non-governmental organisation (NGO) with operations in Nigeria and other African countries, has reiterated its readiness to empower thousands of Nigerians and stimulate the nation’s economy through its specially designed skills acquisition  programmes and other socio-economic initiatives aimed at improving the well being and financial capacity of the ordinary citizens.
Speaking to Daily Sun recently in Lagos, the Executive Director of the organization, Ambassador Obitex Emmanuel Ngoka, stated that the organisation has repositioned itself with more vigor for the provision of quality skills acquisition programmes aimed at imparting on ordinary citizens with various entrepreneurial skills that would empower them to be self-reliant and ultimately become employers of labour. 
Ngoka spoke on the preparation for the forthcoming mega event of the organization slated for February 24th at the Golden Tulip Hotel, Festac Town, Lagos, saying that the occasion which would attract members from Nigeria and across Africa, would be used to reward hard-working members.

bestow awards on notable Nigerians for their selfless services to the society , as well as serve  as a forum for members to take stock of its activities and  re-strategize for greater achievements in the year. Some of those to be honoured at the event include, Hon. Rita Orji (member House of Representatives), Senator Dangana Nyadako, Mohammed Hammawa, Barr. Ogbeide Kingsley, Alhaji Hassan Ahmed, Hon. Khalifa Abdulraman, Hon. Diden Micheal,  Amb. Emeka Ike (President, Actors Guild of Nigeria), Zack Orji, Lilian Bach, Jennifer Eliogu, Paul Obazele and Pretty Okafor (President, PMAN).
He stated that since the inception of the operations of the organization in Nigeria in the past few years, over 10,000 persons had benefited from the diverse programmes undertaken by the organization, just as he noted few of its recent skills acquisition programmes, such as its collaboration with the Police and Police Officers Wives Association (POWA) in Kogi State, Kwara State and other parts of the country.   It had also donated food items and medicals to the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps, erected gates for the police mobile barracks at Idimu, Lagos, carried out medical outreaches and paid for medical treatments to patients both within and outside Nigeria.

Speaking further, Ngoka posited that for the economy to improve  there was the need for the army of the unemployed persons in the society to be empowered with requisite  skills that would enable them to participate actively in the nation’s economic activities, saying that Helping Hands International Concept was passionate in providing skills trainings and empower support to the less privileged and the needy in order to reduce the growing rate of poverty and unemployment across Nigeria and Africa.

