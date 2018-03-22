The Sun News
Latest
22nd March 2018 - Helping Hands honours individuals, rewards members with cars
22nd March 2018 - Oil marketers begin retrenchment of workers over N650bn FG debt
22nd March 2018 - Buhari congratulates Elumelu at 55
22nd March 2018 - DBN, NIRSAL sign MoU to promote agric lending
22nd March 2018 - Nigeria overtakes India as world poverty capital –Moghalu
22nd March 2018 - Access Bank grows earnings N459bn, proposes 40 kobo dividend
22nd March 2018 - MAN, Oron explains arrest of staff of academy
22nd March 2018 - Mass sack looms in oil sector over union picketing
22nd March 2018 - FDI: American firm boosts Nigeria’s efforts in solar energy
22nd March 2018 - Customs, cabals killing tomato farmers –TOGAN
Home / Lifeline / Helping Hands honours individuals, rewards members with cars

Helping Hands honours individuals, rewards members with cars

— 22nd March 2018

Tony Udemba

Members of Helping Hands International Concept (H2i) from various parts of Nigeria and Africa recently gathered at the Golden Tulip Hotel, Festac Town, Lagos, for the organisation’s fourth anniversary and mega awards ceremony.

Members came from countries like Togo, Benin Republic, Ghana, Burkina Faso, Ivory Coast, Cameroun, Kenya, DR Congo and South Africa.

The event was organised to reward deserving members who had performed excellently in supporting the group’s efforts in carrying out empowerment programmes to the benefit of ordinary people. The event featured performances by kids and other cultural troupes. Music star, African China, also thrilled the guests.

Ambassador Emmanuel Obioma Ngoka, chairman, Helping Hands International Concept, said the large crowd was a reflection of the immense confidence that the people had in the organisation, as well as the huge impact being recorded by its numerous people-oriented programmes.

He noted that, over the years, the organisation has continued to empower ordinary people in society through its skills-acquisition training, free medical outreach and treatment within Nigeria and overseas, educational scholarships, donation of medicine, clothes and food to charity homes and internally displaced people’s (IDPs) camps. He said the organisation also empowers its members, whom he referred to as help partners, with free skills-acquisition training. The chairman noted that, since the commencement of the group’s operations in Nigeria in the past four years, over 10,000 people have benefitted from its various programmes.

Obioma said that the staying power of the organisation was due to the strong commitment of its leadership and membership to the fulfilment of its goals of providing life-changing empowerment programmes and various welfare initiatives to ordinary people, as well as its sincerity in appreciating and empowering its members. 

He expressed confidence that the organisation would spread beyond its presence in 17 African nations at the moment to all the countries in Africa within the next few years.

The major highlight of the event was the conferment of various categories of awards on some individuals as well as the donation of new cars to members.

Among those honoured were some lawmakers, including Rita Orji (member of House of Representatives), Senator Dangana Nyadako and Diden Michael (member, Delta State House of Assembly).

Also honoured were Nollywood stars, Zack Orji , Paul Obazele, Lilian Bach and Jennifer Eliogu. Other awardees were Hon. Khalifa Abdulraman, Mohammed Hammawa, Mr. Ogbeide Kingsley and Alhaji Hassan Ahmedi. 

In his speech while receiving his award, Senator Nyadako applauded the organisation for honouring him, and also for its numerous empowerment initiatives for the less privileged in society. He pledged to always support the organisation.

Mrs. Ngozi Orji, who received the award on behalf of her husband, Zack Orji, expressed gratitude to the organisation, just as she commended the members for their efforts at providing skills acquisition programmes and other humanitarian initiatives to the downtrodden.

On his part, Nollywood actor and producer, Obazele, congratulated the organisation on its fourth anniversary and for extending recognition to him and others in the film industry.

While 40 members received brand new cars, 21 others opted for the cash equivalent. 

Nnaemaka Nnamoko, who got a car, told Daily Sun that he was full of joy. He said the reward would ginger him and other recipients to work harder in supporting and promoting the various initiatives of the organisation. He described H2i as an organisation with passion for the empowerment of the less privileged. Nnamoko commended the leadership role of Emmanuel Obioma, adding that his life has changed for the better since he joined the organisation some years ago.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Oil marketers begin retrenchment of workers over N650bn FG debt

— 22nd March 2018

Oil marketers have commenced a reduction of their workforce over their inability to pay staff salaries. Some of the marketers, who spoke on condition of anonymity, confirmed on Wednesday in Lagos that they resorted to massive sack of their workers following the Federal Government’s failure to pay an outstanding N650 billion debts owed them. They…

  • Buhari congratulates Elumelu at 55

    — 22nd March 2018

    President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with the Chairman of Heirs Holdings, Mr. Tony Elumelu, on his 55th birthday today, March 22, 2018. A press statement issued by M,r Femi Adesina, Presidential spokesman, said President Buhari joins the United Bank of Africa (UBA), the Tony Elumelu Foundation, the Elumelu family and all professional colleagues of the…

  • DBN, NIRSAL sign MoU to promote agric lending

    — 22nd March 2018

    …As FG invests $20m in 3 teaching hospitals Uche Usim, Abuja Hopes of easier access to loans were bolstered on Wednesday when the Development Bank of Nigeria Plc (DBN) and the Nigeria Incentive-based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending (NIRSAL) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at promoting lending to the agricultural sub-sector of…

  • Nigeria overtakes India as world poverty capital –Moghalu

    — 22nd March 2018

    Chinwendu Obienyi Former Deputy Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Kingsley Moghalu, has blamed Nigeria’s lack of economic philosophy for its failure to achieve high quality economic growth. He explained that the country’s economy is managed mostly on an ad-hoc, reactive basis, even when it is clear that the wealth of nations is usually based…

  • Access Bank grows earnings N459bn, proposes 40 kobo dividend

    — 22nd March 2018

    Omodele Adigun Access Bank Plc has announced a 20 per cent leap in its earnings to N459.1billion for 2017, just as it is proposing a final dividend of 40 kobo after paying 25 kobo final dividend. These are part of the highlights of its audited results for the full year ended December 31, 2017 released…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share