Help, trailer drivers have blocked my computer keyboard

So alarmed was I by this development that I started the piece by typing an exclamation mark first instead of “H.”.But did you know that to even do that was not easy? I had to threaten the trailer driver first by pretending to call the head of SARS (Special Armed Robbery Squad) operatives to come and remove him from the space. He laughed and said that if he ever sees them around his truck, he would simply arrest them and take them to either President Buhari or the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo for appropriate punishment. Having been defeated or so it seemed, on that score, I threatened to invite Akinwunmi Ambode, governor of Lagos State, to deal with him.

Again, he laughed and asked, which Ambode? "Let him come now," he sneered. "Is he coming alone or with his usual convoy?" I answered: "with his usual convoy, of course." "Na so?," he queried before adding: "On this your computer, there are about 80 trailers parked in the spaces between the keys, so na where he and his convoy go see space pass? Unless they will park somewhere in Festac Town and use leg waka come here. Otherwise, I don't see how him go fit come here to help you. And, even if dem come here wetin dem go fit do? Nothing because dem no fit carry all these trailers for head comot for here." Brothers and Sisters in Crisis, on hearing that taunt, I didn't know what else to say except to beg him. So, I knelt down to do so. "Jagunmolu or is it Jagaban?," I called out. "I know that Ambode has the authority while you people are the ones exercising the power on his behalf. But, please, could you move your trailer a little because it is blocking my view so that I can punch the exclamation mark key, for goodness' sake. Since those we voted into power are nowhere to be seen exercising that power, I wouldn't mind mobilizing my colleagues to vote for you people or your candidates in next year election." "Ese pupo, nagode da yewa, imeela rie nne, na now you don begin dey talk sense," he said."You think this thing na by force you people go take comot us for here? No bi by force at all, at all. No, you go dey talk and dey write jeje; you even fit beg us, becos, as you can see, we are now the Ebeano, the ones in charge of Lagos. If una no gree, we go gree for una, you hear?" "I hear, Sir, just help me move your trailer a little so that I can type the exclamation mark" "Na which one be dat?," he queried. "Na which one una wan exclaim again? Abi, una neva get tired of exclaiming in the past four weeks or so?" "Honestly, we are tired," I replied. "Dis one I wan type is different from the one we've been exclaiming in the past weeks, I swear." "Ok o, if you say so," he said, And with that, he moved his trailer a little so that I can see space type the exclamation mark. But then another round of wahala started when I began to go round, begging the trailer drivers, one by one, to give me space so that I can type the rest of the title of the article. Four of them who initially agreed to make space for me became alarmed when they looked over my shoulders and saw the word I had typed: h-e-l-p! They promptly accused me of trying to call the mob or the police on them when they are not armed robbers, but hardworking Nigerians trying to look for daily bread.