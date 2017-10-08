The Sun News
Latest
8th October 2017 - Help inmates pay fines to decongest prisons, Controller urges
8th October 2017 - 7 die, 132 injured in petrol station explosion in Ghana
8th October 2017 - Recession: Buratai orders downward review of fees in command school
8th October 2017 - Falana calls for probe in $25bn NNPC scam
8th October 2017 - China punishes 1.3m officials for corruption
8th October 2017 - Senate constitutes C’ttee wade into Kachikwu, Baru feud
8th October 2017 - “Bush meat is safe”, some Bayelsans defy warning about monkeypox
8th October 2017 - NNPC memo: Niger Delta says Kachikwu’s life threatened
8th October 2017 - Thousands of Nigerians gather for Independence Parade in New York
8th October 2017 - Fix Lagos-Badagry Expressway, lawmaker urges Fed Govt
Home / National / Help inmates pay fines to decongest prisons, Controller urges

Help inmates pay fines to decongest prisons, Controller urges

— 8th October 2017

Lagos State Controller of Prisons, Mr Tunde Ladipo, on Sunday called on well-meaning individuals and groups to assist inmates in paying fines imposed on them to decongest prisons.

Ladipo made the appeal in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos.

He said that a number of inmates were still in prison for inability to pay fines.

Ladipo urged that prison congestion should be the concern of all stakeholders in the interest of the society.

The controller appealed to stakeholders to come together and fashion out more ways to reduce congestion in the country’s prisons.

He said that the command was holding meetings with the Lagos State Judiciary and some other stakeholders to ensure speedy trial of inmates.

According to the controller, the recently launched plea bargain option will also help to decongest prisons.

“We are having meetings with stakeholders, for example, Lagos State Judiciary, because it is of utmost concern,’’ Ladipo said.

He advised officers and men of the Nigeria Prisons Service to be God-fearing and dedicated.

“They have to be focused; they need to have the fear of God because our work is service to humanity,” he said.

(Source: NAN)

Post Views: 3
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

About author

Philip Nwosu

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Help inmates pay fines to decongest prisons, Controller urges

— 8th October 2017

Lagos State Controller of Prisons, Mr Tunde Ladipo, on Sunday called on well-meaning individuals and groups to assist inmates in paying fines imposed on them to decongest prisons. Ladipo made the appeal in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos. He said that a number of inmates were still in prison for…

  • Recession: Buratai orders downward review of fees in command school

    — 8th October 2017

      From Molly Kilete, Abuja The Chief Of Army Staff(COAS), Lieutenant-General Tukur Buratai, has ordered the immediate review of the school fees of all Army command primary and secondary schools in the country. This he said is to ease the financial problems  faced by the army personnel in the education of their children and wards….

  • Falana calls for probe in $25bn NNPC scam

    — 8th October 2017

    From: Godwin Tsa, Abuja Logos lawyer and  human rights activist, Femi Falana (SAN), has demanded a probe into the allegation in the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Falana called on President Muhammadu Buhari to direct the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to thoroughly investigate the $25bn contract scam allegations made against the Group Managing…

  • Senate constitutes C’ttee wade into Kachikwu, Baru feud

    — 8th October 2017

    From: Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto The Senate has constituted a nine-man Ad hoc Committee to investigate the policy introduced by the current Group Managing Director of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mr Mainkanti Baru of allocating all products to Duke Oil. The panel will be headed by Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko (APC-Sokoto Central), according to…

  • “Bush meat is safe”, some Bayelsans defy warning about monkeypox

    — 8th October 2017

    Some consumers of bush meat in Bayelsa said on Sunday that they were not worried by the outbreak of monkeypox a viral disease transmitted from wild animals to humans. The disease was reported a forthnight ago and was said to have affected at least 13 people in the state according to Prof Ebitimitula Etebu, Bayelsa Commisioner…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share