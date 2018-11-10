A man sent me a message asking for advice. He is sexually attracted to his daughters and he wants to be advised on how to handle his perversion.

In his own words:

“I’m in my late 40’s, married with three children and sexually attracted to my daughters.

“I was raised an only child by my parents, every attempt at having more children failed until I was 15. My parents had a very cute baby girl whom I loved so much as it wasn’t easy growing up without siblings to play with at home.

“Watching her grow with me as her only play mate endeared her to me. There was so much innocence, beauty and trust. She literally sleeps and wakes on my bed. We became fond of each other, but I started having this strange feeling all of a sudden when I started getting aroused at her presence.

“I started avoiding her or situations that would warrant me staying alone with her. It was an uncomfortable feeling. I would always send her back to our parents’ room once it’s getting dark. I won’t let her sit on my thighs or even help her pull her clothes to use the toilet.

“I fought the urge with every strength I had. I knew it is not a good thing to have such feelings for my own sister even though I have never known any woman.

“I noticed I find little girls attractive, their innocence and cute faces turns me on. While in school, I tried to suppress the feeling by dating women my age and even those older than I’m but I still see myself lusting after little girls.

“I contemplated remaining single for life because I was afraid of raising a girl because I don’t know how my parental instinct will cope with my strange attraction to little girls. That thought was cut short by my parents when they started pestering me to get married.

“I got married and had a boy first and everything was alright until my twin girls arrived a few years later. As I watched them grow, the attraction kicked in and stayed put.

“It became so bad that playing with them and having them sit on my thighs arouses me. I become aroused and fully erect when I am with them but would leave them alone to my bathroom to ease off.

“I would stay out late and leave very early to work so as to minimize the amount of time I spend with them. I pretend to be busy reading or too tired on weekends so they would leave me alone. But my wife wouldn’t have any of my strange behaviour.

“I thought about telling my wife what I was going through and my strange sexual urge for our girls, but decided otherwise. I was afraid she would most likely not see it from my own point of needing her help and understanding. I feared that she would judge me, call me names and even escalate it. So, I killed the idea.