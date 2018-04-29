“Go where?” I asked in alarm, when the girls suddenly started acting business-like. “Tobs, it’s a surprise! Why do you want to ruin it?” Jasmine asked when I insisted on knowing where we were going. “Ok, can I at least take a shower?” I asked grumpily since they obviously were not going to tell. “Does she really need to take a shower?” Bola asked no one in particular. “Naaa, don’t think so, according to him everything is provided for,” Jasmine said looking at the other girls as they nodded in agreement. “Hello I am here, I can hear you!” I said exasperated with the whole shenanigan.

I barely had time to change to a track bottom and a boob tube with a face cap (I was not allowed to brush my hair) before I was hurriedly rushed into a waiting car with my mom grinning and waving excitedly while enjoining us to have a good time.

The girls and I were taken to an amazingly stylish duplex penthouse in the heart of an upscale part of the city and yes I am deliberately being vague. I was blown away. The penthouse is retrofitted with a glass ceiling in the living room or is it a giant skylight. The exposed brick walls exude loft aesthetic while the black painted wooden floors add a touch of luxury to the interior between a suede and wood staircase and the giant skylight, this is definitely no ordinary loft. It has six bedrooms, three living areas, two kitchens, two laundry rooms and three landscape terraces. What! You won’t believe it guys, it comes with a Jacuzzi and a private pool! “Now this has to f**king be the ‘bestest’ place in the world,” Zara exclaimed in excitement. Coming from Zara, that’s deep as she prides herself as having seen it all; it’s hard to impress her. Wow and a double wow, so much luxury.

I wonder who owns this place. We were ushered into our rooms which were already preselected for us. You are probably wondering how I know that. I had a shopping bag on my bed complete with jewellery and shoes and a small card saying ‘welcome to my home Tobs, please indulge me’. Who is our mystery benefactor I mused. I quickly had a shower, it’s best I don’t describe the bedroom and bathroom; it was simply out of this world. There was a knock on the door and a masseur invited me for a massage. This tickled the girls with the exception of Kaycee.

Come to think about it, she’s been unusually quiet. I think she doesn’t trust the girls, especially Zara; with them one never knows. The massage was relaxing and the girls chatted about their gifts, apparently everyone was given clothes, shoes and jewellery to wear for the evening and all in white. Our afternoon wear was flip flops, bum shorts and tank tops. Lunch was served on the main terrace and we were asked not to swim even though we all looked at the pool longingly. I had never seen such an array of food for Lunch; from continental to local dishes, to food I could not pronounce their names. We all had a short nap soon after the heavy lunch and were woken by 7.00pm.

I still hadn’t looked at my gift pack and now it was time to get dressed for the evening. I hope I like what’s there I eyed the bag wearily as I stepped out of the shower. The first thing that caught my eye was a white skinny heel, pointed toe, ankle boot in white. My dress was a sexy party wear; backless, bodycon, hollow out, bandage dress and just above the knee. It fitted like a glove. There were gorgeous white sapphire drop earrings to go with it.

As if on cue a makeup artist walked in and turned me to a movie star, even I didn’t recognise myself. I wonder where we are going. I could feel the butterflies in my stomach. I was closing my door when I heard Zara whistle in her annoying unlady like fashion. “It’s gonna be a hot night,” she said with open admiration, blowing me a kiss.