Hell on Earth: How pastor, wife, 3 kids, 6 others were roasted in Plateau

Even a heart made of stone will melt at the sight of the roasted corpse of a 67-year-old Adamu Gyang Wurim, a Pastor in charge of Church of Christ In Nations (COCIN), LCC Abonong, in Foron District of Barkin-Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau state.

His wife, Jummai Adamu Gyang, 45, and their three children; Theophilus Adamu Gyang, 20, Dung Adamu Gyang, 12, and 8-year-old Wurim Adamu Gyang were equally not left out. They were locked in the house and roasted like chickens when armed killer herdsmen invaded some communities of Foron District of Barkin-Ladi Local Government Area on Tuesday August 29, 2018, leaving 10 persons dead, 95 houses burnt and 225 farms with crops awaiting harvest were looted and destroyed.

Sadly, Pastor Gyang who was boxed in the house made frantic effort to shield his children from the flame of fire but had to let go at a point when the pains became unbearable. They cried and wailed aloud seeking for help but the killer herdsmen took total control of the area and prevented villagers from coming to render help.