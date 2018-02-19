Heineken promises more Champions League fun for fans

International Premium Lager Beer, Heineken at the IMAX Cinemas, Lekki, Lagos treated Nigerian football fans to an exclusive viewing of UEFA Champions League matches.

The event commenced with various fun games, which entertained the fans ahead of the live matches, Real Madrid Vs PSG and FC Porto Vs Liverpool.

The Cinema venue was filled with over 200 fans, all set to cheer their favourite clubs to victory, while sharing dramatic moments on screen during the matches with friends present and those at home. Daniel De Humorous was also on hand to host the event, adding to the excitement in the air, as fans settled to watch the games.

History was made on the night, as Cristiano Ronaldo, the Real Madrid striker became the first player to score 100 and 101 UCL goals for a single club. The mostly Real Madrid supporting fans were agitated, when PSG scored the opening goal, but Ronaldo’s equalizer, which came via a penalty before half-time was enough to calm nerves. The Portuguese striker scored a second goal in the 83rd minute, which was shortly followed up by a third one from Marcelo to take the game beyond the Parisians.

To calm things down during the halftime break, guests played the “I Know The Game” quiz, where fans were tested on the depths of their knowledge of the game and winners were rewarded with Heineken branded items. The evening ended with banter amongst the fans, as Real Madrid beat PSG 3-1, and Porto lost at home to Liverpool by 5 goals to nil.

UEFA Champions League fans in Lagos, Abuja and Port-Harcourt can continue to look forward to enjoying the Heineken UCL experience at IMAX Lekki, Silverbird Abuja and Film House, Port Harcourt, as the brand would be hosting fans every week across these three cities, with a series of live matches planned for the rest of the 2017/2018 Champions League season.