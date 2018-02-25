Heineken extends UCL drama to Port Harcourt

A dramatic night of top class football ended on a high for fans, both in Lagos and Port Harcourt, and sets up delightful expectations for the next set of UEFA Champions League games to be broadcast live at Heineken’s exclusive viewing centres in Lagos, Port Harcourt and Abuja throughout the rest of the 2017/2018 season’s edition of Europe’s elite football competition.

After kicking off the special live viewing of 2017/2018 UEFA Champions League knockout games on February 14 in Lagos, Heineken has now extended its premium cinematic football experience to the city of Port-Harcourt, with live broadcast of the Chelsea vs Barcelona game.

The much anticipated clash between last season’s English Premier League champions and current Spanish League leaders was watched by hundreds of excited football fans at special Heineken viewing venues simultaneously in Lagos at IMAX Cinemas, Lekki and FilmHouse Cinema, in Port Harcourt

Heineken’s upscale viewing centres equipped with impressive giant screens also offered guests ice cold Heineken drinks and delicious snacks. In addition to the refreshments, football fans also had access to a variety of recreational games to keep busy before kickoff, as well as quizzes, contests and giveaways during the halftime break.

The Chelsea vs Barcelona game ended in a one-all draw, courtesy goals from Willian, who scored on the 63rd minute, and Messi, who equalized in the 75th minute, effectively ending an 8 match goal drought against the London side. Also on the same night, Bayern Munich beat Besiktas 5-0, giving the German side a huge boost ahead of the return leg in Turkey in a fortnight.