Heavy snowfall shuts 3 airports in China

— 4th January 2018

Heavy snowfall shuts three Chinese airports and nine others are experiencing extensive delays because of heavy snowfall, Chinese aviation data provider VariFlight said on Thursday.

The national observatory put China’s snow alert on its second-highest level this week, state news agency Xinhua said.

The observatory said parts of the central, northern and eastern regions could see up to 30 cm (12 inches) of snow.

The national observatory said VariFlight said Hefei Xinqiao International Airport, Fuyang Xiguan Airport in eastern Anhui province, and Jining Qufu Airport in coastal Shandong province had been shut.

The observatory said some runways at other airports had been closed, causing delays.

Beijing Capital International Airport, one of China’s busiest, was also experiencing some delays.

China’s National Meteorological Center has also urged domestic authorities to take precautions regarding roads, railways, electricity supplies and telecommunications, according to Xinhua.

The northwestern part of central Hubei province saw its first snowfall of 2018 on Wednesday.

Some highways were shut due to snow in central Henan province and northwestern Ningxia Autonomous Region.

Snowfall in Xian, the capital of Shaanxi province, also led to the delay of many high-speed trains.

The meteorological centre expects widespread rain or snow in China’s central and eastern regions by Monday. (Reuters/NAN)

