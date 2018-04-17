The Sun News
17th April 2018 - JUST IN: Heavy security in Lagos as police take over Ojota Park
17th April 2018 - Soldiers kill 4 militia herdsmen, recover arms in Benue
17th April 2018 - Fee hike war
17th April 2018 - Lagos seeks stakeholders’ support on review of 30-year-old education policy
17th April 2018 - Belarusniki Alumni Association seeks ties with Belarus on education, other areas
17th April 2018 - FG begins nationwide readership promotion campaign 
17th April 2018 - Prof Nwoye proffers solution to poverty
17th April 2018 - I’ve retired Nzeribe, Ohakim, Udenwa –Okorocha
17th April 2018 - Tourism contributed N800bn to Lagos GDP in 2017 – Ambode
17th April 2018 - FESTAC link bridge repairs: Lawmaker decries slow pace of work
JUST IN: Heavy security in Lagos as police take over Ojota Park

JUST IN: Heavy security in Lagos as police take over Ojota Park

— 17th April 2018

Moshood Adebayo

There is currently great apprehension in Lagos, on Tuesday morning, as heavily-armed police operatives were mobilised and stationed around Ojota motor park in the metropolis.

The stern-looking policemen, were conveyed in about 15 Hilux patrol vehicles, parked at the entrance of the part while passersby and motorists either made a U-turn from their point of departure or had to run holding their hands up.

No reason has been given by police authorities for the heavy deployment.

Details later…

JUST IN: Heavy security in Lagos as police take over Ojota Park

— 17th April 2018

Moshood Adebayo There is currently great apprehension in Lagos, on Tuesday morning, as heavily-armed police operatives were mobilised and stationed around Ojota motor park in the metropolis. The stern-looking policemen, were conveyed in about 15 Hilux patrol vehicles, parked at the entrance of the part while passersby and motorists either made a U-turn from their…

