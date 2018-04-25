The Sun News
Latest
25th April 2018 - Heavy rains, landslides kill 18 in Rwanda
25th April 2018 - France executes €415.7m development projects in Nigeria
25th April 2018 - Mbisiogu heads Nigerian -in-Diaspora in China
25th April 2018 - Ways to prevent unwanted access to your social media account
25th April 2018 - 2019: Group urges Nigerians to get PVCs
25th April 2018 - Senate adjourns over Melaye, summons IGP Idris
25th April 2018 - 500 equipment distributed to PHCs in Ogun
25th April 2018 - Identity Cards: NIMC boss wants solution to harmonization challenge
25th April 2018 - Truecaller hits over 100m daily active users
25th April 2018 - FG to boost local fuel production with Modular refineries
Home / World News / Heavy rains, landslides kill 18 in Rwanda
rains

Heavy rains, landslides kill 18 in Rwanda

— 25th April 2018

Eighteen people died overnight when heavy rains ripped through several parts of Rwanda, causing landslides, the government said.

The incident occurred on Monday, according to agency reports. The East African nation, dubbed a country of a thousand hills, has recently been affected by landslides as a result of heavy downpours flattening houses on mountain slopes. “Eighteen people passed on due to disasters caused by heavy rains in the night of 23rd April,” Rwanda’s ministry in charge of disaster management said on Twitter.

Seven people died in Rwanda’s north, eight in the capital Kigali and three in Gatsibo in the east, with 79 houses and 56 hectares of crops destroyed, it said. The ministry was still assessing the extent of damage from the heavy rain.
The government has in the past urged Rwandans who live on mountain slopes to move to areas less prone to disasters. Monday’s toll follows the deaths of 51 people in heavy rains and lightning between January and mid-April, the ministry said. That toll included 16 people who died when lightning struck a church in March.

Share

About author

Rapheal

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

social media

Ways to prevent unwanted access to your social media account

— 25th April 2018

Chinenye Anuforo [email protected] 08063768550, 07054965005 Many people have fallen victims to hackers, especially through their Facebook social media account. Notably, if your account gets accessed by strangers it opens up some secrets; so, efforts should be made to seriously try to prevent unwanted access to your account. Below are guides on how to protect your…

  • 2019: Group urges Nigerians to get PVCs

    — 25th April 2018

    Felix Ikem, Nsukka The Senior Staff Club of University of Nigeria (UNN) Nsukka has urged Nigerians of eligible age to get their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) to enable them to vote candidates of their choice in 2019 general elections. President of the club, Prof. Anselm Onyimonyi, said this in Nsukka, during the 52nd Annual General…

  • UPROAR MELAYE

    Senate adjourns over Melaye, summons IGP Idris

    — 25th April 2018

    NAN The Senate, on Wednesday, adjourned its plenary in solidarity with one of their colleagues Sen. Dino Melaye who was arrested and humiliated with men of the Police Force. The decision of the Senate followed a motion moved by Sen. Sam Anyanwu over the arrest of their colleagues. Anyanwu had decried that the police refused…

  • OGUN PHC EQUIPMENT

    500 equipment distributed to PHCs in Ogun

    — 25th April 2018

    Kate Madu The Ogun State Ministry of Health through the Save One Million Lives (SOML) Initiatives has distributed over 500 equipment to Primary Health Care Centres across the state to ensure effectiveness in delivery of health care services to the citizenry. Governor Ibikunle Amosun stated this while distributing the equipment to the various health care…

  • National IDENTITY

    Identity Cards: NIMC boss wants solution to harmonization challenge

    — 25th April 2018

    NAN The Director-General, National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), Mr Aliyu Aziz, has stressed the need to overcome the identity harmonization challenges facing the country. Aziz stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Wednesday on the sideline of the 4th Annual Meeting of the ID4Africa Movement in Abuja, Hosted by…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share