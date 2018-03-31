Heartland settles for Turkish technical adviser

By Joe Apu

Heartland FC of Owerri fans eager for an improved fortune for their club can now heave a sigh of relief, as the management has concluded arrangement to hire a technical adviser from Turkey.

This decision followed the recent sack of the club’s former coach, Ransom Madu for poor results in Nigeria’s topflight league.

According to the Heartland Chairman, Goodfaith Etuemena, who spoke to Nigeria League Menu on Wednesday, the hiring of a foreign technical adviser became necessary to enable the team realise her dream of remaining in the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL).

“We’ve given a thought to the issue of a foreign technical adviser. Heartland FC is in partnership with a Turkish club and we’ve concluded arrangement for them to send us a technical adviser. As soon as the little details are tidied up, we expect him in the country.”

However, informed sources had it that a number of Nigerian coaches had sent in their resumes to the club for consideration.