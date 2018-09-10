Bunmi Ogunyale

Nigeria Premier League side, Heartland FC of Owerri and Bendel Insurance of Benin have crashed out in the Round of 64 of the AITEO Cup.

After a navy season in the NPFL, the Naze Millionaires were sent packing from the AITEO Cup by less-fancied Confine FC, who defeated them on 4-2 penalty kicks after the regulation time ended one goal apiece.

In other matches played yesterday, Remo Stars Feeders dumped out Insurance of Benin by a lone goal, Akwa United walloped Hope of Glory FC by seven goals to nil, FC IfeanyiUbah thrashed Nyang Sagwang by 5-1, Kano Pillars survived Ugwa FC’s scare in five-goal thriller.

Abia Warriors handed Smart FC a 2-1 defeat, Enyimba dazed Alebelewe by three unreplied goals, just as Osun United landed in the Round of 32, courtesy their 2-1 win over Minda FC