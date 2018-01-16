The Sun News
Home / Sports / Heartland determined to return to winning ways – Ubido 

Heartland determined to return to winning ways – Ubido 

— 16th January 2018

From Joe Apu, Owerri

Captain of Heartland Football Club of Owerri, Julius Ubido has declared that despite the team opening their campaign in the Nigeria Professional Football League season with a draw in their encounter with Sunshine Stars of Akure on Sunday, he is sure the team will do a good job of remaining in top flight football. 

Ubido, who was voted Man Of The Match and got a gong with the sum of N10, 000 told Daily Sunsports at the Dan Anyiam Stadium that playing in the lower league is not what they wish to return to. 

“It was not easy for us to have played in the lower league. It’s tough there I must confess and that is why as players we’ve vowed to play out our hearts to ensure we remain in the NPFL. We are aware of the pressure on the team to aim matches and we will not fail in our responsibility to do our jobs. 

“Our chairman has given us assurances of the Imo State governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha to fund the team well. The onus now lies on us to give our best. To show the seriousness of the team, we left Owerri for Calabar on Monday for our game tomorrow against Enyimba of Aba.”\

Looking ahead to the match, Ubido who had also played in the Super Eagles under Coach Samson Siasia admitted that it would be a tough encounter but the Naze Millionaire are determined to put in their best. 

“Our match against Enyimba would be tough but I believe we will do our best to get a good result against them in Calabar. We understand them as much as they understand us but we want to give our fans something to cheer about,” the Delta State born player who has served Heartland for 11 years running stated. 

