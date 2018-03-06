Heart problem stops Nigerian defender’s career

Monica Iheakam

Nigerian international, Nura Abdullahi’s budding career with AS Roma has suffered a major setback as doctors has advised him to stop all sporting activities with immediate effect.

Nura, 20 on loan to Perugia, signed a four-year contract with Roma in 2016 for €2.5 million and may never play football again until doctors certify that he is out of danger zone.

Roma and Perugia received the scary news inn Monday morning when it was announced that tests on Abdullahi revealed that due to his cardiovascular system, he should stop all activities.

“On Wednesday 28 February, full-back Nura Abdullahi underwent scheduled cardiological tests. The results of the tests made it necessary that the player stop all sporting activity for a period of 30 days.

“Following the completion of that period of rest, the player will undergo further tests.’

The diagnosis of the young Nigerian is coming barely 48 hours after the death of Fiorentina and Italian player Davide Astori from suspected cardiac arrest.

Abdulahi was discovered by Kaduna- based Future Africa Football Academy before he was transferred to Football Academy Abuja.

It would be recalled that Nigerian legend Nwankwo Kanu was told he may never play football again in 1996 because of a heart condition.

Kanu’s heart problem was spotted during an examination by Inter Milan doctors prior to his Serie A debut.