The Sun News
Latest
6th March 2018 - Heart problem stops Nigerian defender’s career
6th March 2018 - Constitution amendment: Rivers Assembly rejects LG autonomy
6th March 2018 - How to sustain Achuzia’s legacies –Nwodo
6th March 2018 - 2019: Araraume dares Okorocha
5th March 2018 - First Lady laments low number of women in key positions 
5th March 2018 - Kano, Lagos Assemblies to hold Joint Legislative summit soon – Ganduje
5th March 2018 - Imo guber: My destiny not in your hands, Araraume tells Okorocha
5th March 2018 - How Nigeria can win World Cup, by President George Weah
5th March 2018 - Peace Corps Bill: Over one million graduates to lose jobs –Okpokwasili
5th March 2018 - Alleged attack on Bishop: I commend Obinna for saying the truth – Okorocha
Home / Sports / Heart problem stops Nigerian defender’s career

Heart problem stops Nigerian defender’s career

— 6th March 2018

Monica Iheakam

Nigerian international, Nura Abdullahi’s budding career with AS Roma has suffered a major setback as doctors has advised him to stop all sporting activities with immediate effect.

Nura, 20 on loan to Perugia, signed a four-year contract with Roma in 2016  for €2.5 million and may never play football again until doctors certify that he is out of danger zone.

Roma and Perugia received the scary news inn Monday morning when it was announced that tests on Abdullahi revealed that due to his cardiovascular system, he should stop all activities.

“On Wednesday 28 February, full-back Nura Abdullahi underwent scheduled cardiological tests. The results of the tests made it necessary that the player stop all sporting activity for a period of 30 days.

“Following the completion of that period of rest, the player will undergo further tests.’

The diagnosis of the young Nigerian is coming barely 48 hours after the death of Fiorentina and Italian player Davide Astori from suspected cardiac arrest.

Abdulahi was discovered by Kaduna- based Future Africa Football Academy before he was transferred to Football Academy Abuja.

It would be recalled that Nigerian legend Nwankwo Kanu was told he may never play football again in 1996 because of a heart condition.

Kanu’s heart problem was spotted during an examination by Inter Milan doctors prior to his Serie A debut.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Constitution amendment: Rivers Assembly rejects LG autonomy

— 6th March 2018

• Group commends Wike’s development strides  Tony John, Port Harcourt Rivers State House of Assembly has rejected alteration number five, of the 1999 Constitution, which seeks to approbate the local government joint account and permit the councils to operate separate accounts.  The House further rejected alteration number nine, which seeks to permit the Independent National…

  • How to sustain Achuzia’s legacies –Nwodo

    — 6th March 2018

    Paul Osuyi, Asaba The President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief John Nnia Nwodo, yesterday, in Asaba, led top executive members of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation to eulogise the late Col. Joseph ‘Hannibal’ Achuzia and gave insight on how to sustain his legacies. Achuzia, a war veteran, former secretary general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo and the Ikemba…

  • 2019: Araraume dares Okorocha

    — 6th March 2018

    •Says gov can’t determine his destiny Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri Senator Ifeanyi Araraume, one of the governorship aspirants of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has declared that Governor Rochas Okorocha cannot decide his destiny. He stated this yesterday while reacting to the recent comment by the Imo State governor that he can never be a governor…

  • First Lady laments low number of women in key positions 

    — 5th March 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The wife of the President, Mrs. Aisha Buhari, has lamented the low participation of women in decision making bodies in the country. According to her, the role of women is one of the important determinants of development in any administration. She said this when at an audience with All Progressives Congress (APC)…

  • Kano, Lagos Assemblies to hold Joint Legislative summit soon – Ganduje

    — 5th March 2018

    Desmond Mgboh, Kano Impressed by the success recorded in the just concluded Lagos-Kano Economic and Investment Summit, Kano State Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has announced that a similar summit is to be held between the House of Assemblies of both states. While acknowledging their historical positions as legislators of the two most populated states in Nigeria,…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online enquirers: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share