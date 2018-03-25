Having a healthy relationship is one of the most beautiful things you can enjoy. This is because relationship roads can be tricky to navigate.

There is no one size that fits all in relationships. You are on your own with your partner and you both have to agree to make things work.

You both must put in efforts to have a healthy relationship no matter the challenges you face along the way.

Just take a look at 10 healthy relationship rules you should never break.

Being kind

There are days when you might not feel like being kind. However, being kind doesn’t really take any effort. Moreover, it will also have a positive rebound effect by making you feel good, too. It’s important that kindness becomes so ingrained in your relationship that it becomes second nature.

You should get to a point where you don’t stop to think about doing things for your partner but instead you just do it because this is what the two of you do for each other. Be nice to each other, even when you are having a bad day or they have done something to irritate you.

Don’t argue to win

The two of you will fight. It’s inevitable. However, it is important that you don’t fight to win. If you go into each argument with the mentality that you have to win each time, it’s going to cause a lot of damage, resentment and it will fuel further fights.

Instead, you should adopt the attitude that a fight is just a means to the two of you finding a satisfying resolution that can take your relationship forward.

Don’t change them

Changing your partner doesn’t work, so it isn’t worth the time and efforts. Moreover, it creates tension and makes your partner feel bad. Let it go. Find compromises and learn to love them for who they are.

Love yourself

It’s very hard to love someone else when you don’t love yourself first. However, if you fall out of love with yourself, it can be really hard for your relationship to thrive.

If you loathe yourself more than you love yourself, it will start to show through a loss of confidence, a loss of respect and more. At this point, a relationship can be severely tested.

Stay loyal

You should know that you shouldn’t cheat physically, but most importantly, don’t cheat emotionally. The impacts of cheating emotionally can destroy your relationship. In many ways, an emotional affair is more damaging than a physical one.

When you get together with your partner, you are essentially saying you will tell them everything and not go behind their backs. Stay loyal to them, both physically and emotionally. If you find yourself seeking something on an emotional level with someone else, you are breaking a huge relationship rule that can create an irreversible rupture.

Always forgive

If your partner does something that’s truly unforgivable, there’s only one thing to do – move on from the relationship. But for everything else, it’s important that you forgive and forget.

Holding grudges destabilizes a relationship. If you keep bringing up something done years later, your relationship will struggle to be a happy one.

Be honest

There’s an unspoken rule in relationships that you are going to be honest with each other. Honesty is what builds trust and trust is super important for any relationship.

Without trust, the entire fabric that a relationship is built on can fall apart. If you find yourself slipping and telling lies, change for the better.

Say what’s on your mind

If one day you decide not to say what’s on your mind, it’s a slippery slope. Communication is imperative in any relationship and it’s important that you talk to your partner if something is on your mind. Otherwise, even the small issues can fester and grow into total resentment. And it’s at that point that a relationship really begins to deteriorate.

Don’t offer ultimatums

Ever found yourself close to saying “it’s me or your friends” to your partner? If so, it’s good that you have so far resisted from actually coming out with it.

Ultimatums like this need to be avoided. Making your partner choose between you and their friends is unhealthy and can spoil a good thing. The best thing to do is to find a compromise.

Always say sorry

If you made a mistake, own up to it. Take responsibility and apologize immediately to your partner.

If you don’t, you will struggle to find solutions in the future and it can create massive discord in your relationship. Don’t explain away your apology or refuse to say sorry.