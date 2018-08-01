Health workers may work against PMB in 2019 – Akintayo

“The main reason they have gone on strike is because they seek to achieve and maintain relativity in pay structure of all health workers in Nigeria.”

JOHESU (Joint Health Sector Union) strike may have been rested for now. Its negotiation with federal government hit the rock and it became to ‘your tents O’ Israel.

Dr. Olumide Akintayo, a member of the Negotiating Team and former president of Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria and CEO, TOGMED Ventures Limited, speaks on the danger ahead.

Let’s begin with JOHESU strike since you are a member of the negotiating team. What is the position?

Perhaps, before I even say anything, I need to correct some big misconception. Fundamentally at the heart of this strike, because the first thing you really want to know is why health workers under the aegis of JOHESU have gone on strike.

The main reason they have gone on strike is because they seek to achieve and maintain relativity in pay structure of all health workers in Nigeria. I graduated about 35 years ago. When I left university as a pharmacist, in our days, pharmacist and doctors were exactly on the same grade level, Grade level 08. Both of us do internship for one year before youth service. And during internship, Doctors were placed on level 8 step 3 and pharmacist level 8 step 2. Doctors were placed on Level 8 step 3 because of one year difference in the duration of training. And so, after youth service, they move on to Grade level 9 step 3 and we move on to grade level 9 step 2. You see clearly from that that more or less it was the same thing.

Arithmetically there was seven naira difference in our salary wages. They collected N361, we collected N354. So, the difference in salary those days at entry level between doctors and pharmacists was N84.00. Late professor Olikoye Ransom-Kuti was the one who put Nigeria in this mess. Let me say it the way it should be said. He took undue advantage of his closeness to former military president, Ibrahim Babangida and took a proposal on the Medical Salary Scale, MSS. Prior to this time in 1991 all civil servants were on one universal salary scale, the Grade level, the one that you and I know. Since the moment MSS was established there’s been no industrial harmony in Nigeria because that was the beginning of various clamours for exclusive salary wages, discriminatory salary wages in Nigeria. Like I said earlier, we were virtually on the same salary but by the time MSS was introduced the salary differential between Doctors and Pharmacists salaries was almost 200 percent because of one year duration.