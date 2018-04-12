The Sun News
Latest
12th April 2018 - Health workers insist on nationwide strike
12th April 2018 - Stop Benue killings, Group urges FG
12th April 2018 - FRSC recovers 166 stolen cars at registration points in 5 years – Oyeyemi
12th April 2018 - Empower Nigerian returnees from Libya, Europe, NACTA urges FG
12th April 2018 - Lagos students walk for Ambode’s re-election
12th April 2018 - Two deaths recorded as 1,138 Corps members pass out in Gombe
12th April 2018 - CCT: Supreme Court fixes July 6 on Saraki’s case
12th April 2018 - EU to spend N4.4b on N’ Delta projects
12th April 2018 - Ekiti PDP leadership crisis: Fayose floors Kashamu in A’ Court
12th April 2018 - JUST IN: 2019: Customs seizes 150 SUVs hidden by politician in Sokoto
Home / National / Health workers insist on nationwide strike
MHWUN NATIONWIDE

Health workers insist on nationwide strike

— 12th April 2018

Agaju Madugba, Katsina

Leadership of the Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria (MHWUN) says its nationwide strike will commence on April 17, as planned except the Federal Government meets their demand.

The union is demanding the implementation of the adjustment in the Consolidated Salary structure for Health Workers (CONHESS) in the country.

National President of MHWUN, Biomelemoye Josiah, told reporters, in Katsina on Thursday that, “The union is prepared to shut down Nigeria’s  health sector  from April 17, unless the Federal Government  signs and implements  the circular on the implementation of the adjustment in the CONHESS.”

Josiah, who is also Chairman of Joint Health Sectors Union (JOHESU) said that he was in Katsina to mobilize health workers in the state for the proposed strike.

According to him, “We are in Katsina for mobilization for the strike. The strike will be total and the whole health sector throughout the country will be shut down from April 17. “The only step that will prevent the strike is if the Federal Government issues a circular and implements the CONHESS adjustment. That is the flagship of our demands.

“On Skipping  which we won in the court and which government is yet to pay the arrears, we can concede  that. But if government loves Nigeria and I believe that if the President Buhari is properly briefed, he will not allow April 17 to materialize by seeing to the implementation of our demands.

“ But  if for any reasons, the government thinks it cannot treat our matter with the same way and with the same speed it has treated our brothers’ case, we have no choice than to shut down the health sector completely from April 17.”

Chairman of the Katsina state branch of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Tanimu Saulawa, who also spoke at the programme said that, “we appeal to the Federal Government to meet the demands of the health workers in the interest of industrial peace in the health sector.

“The health workers have been waiting patiently for the government to meet their demand.”

Share

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

MHWUN NATIONWIDE

Health workers insist on nationwide strike

— 12th April 2018

Agaju Madugba, Katsina Leadership of the Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria (MHWUN) says its nationwide strike will commence on April 17, as planned except the Federal Government meets their demand. The union is demanding the implementation of the adjustment in the Consolidated Salary structure for Health Workers (CONHESS) in the country. National President…

  • KILLINGS Benue

    Stop Benue killings, Group urges FG

    — 12th April 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi The Federal Government has been urged to take proactive measures to prevent the growing violent situations in Benue State from slipping into the kind of violent extremismts and terrorists in the North eastern part of the country. Recall that since the January 1 attack on the state, hundreds have been killed by…

  • FRSC Oyeyemi

    FRSC recovers 166 stolen cars at registration points in 5 years – Oyeyemi

    — 12th April 2018

    NAN The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says it has recovered over 166 stolen vehicles at registration points across the country between 2012 and 2017. Its Corps Marshal, Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi, said this in a statement issued by the Corps Public Education Officer, Mr. Bisi Kazeem, on Thursday in Abuja. The FRSC helmsman made this…

  • RETURNEES Libya

    Empower Nigerian returnees from Libya, Europe, NACTA urges FG

    — 12th April 2018

    NAN A non-governmental organisation, the Network of Civil Society Organisations Against Child Trafficking, Abuse and Labour (NACTAL), has urged the Federal Government to empower Nigerian returnees from Libya and European countries. National President of the network, Mr. Adaramola Emmanuel, gave the advice in an interview, on Thursday, in Abuja. Emmanuel said that this would prevent…

  • Ambode WALK

    Lagos students walk for Ambode’s re-election

    — 12th April 2018

    Indigenous students of Lagos State in tertiary institutions across the country and beyond, on Wednesday, staged a solidarity walk to Lagos House in Alausa, Ikeja, to endorse the State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, for a second term in office. The students, who embarked on the walk under the auspices of the National Union of Lagos…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share