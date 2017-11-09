Health risk of tight brassieres

By Angela Success

Brassieres are necessary female adornments that are designed to help women carry the weight of the breasts and appear decent at the same time. Big breasts need support so as to reduce pressure on the pectoral muscles and avoid pain around that region. They come in different sizes and shapes to suit different functions.

Nursing bras are designed in such a way as to enable mothers and babies easy access to the breast. Sporting bras are elastic and firm so as keep breasts firm to avoid future drooping. For aesthetics, strapless bras are used for open back dresses. Pushups are used to push up the breasts and make them look bigger, more appealing to the eyes. New designs of strapless brassieres, like the silicone adhesive pushup bras, are out on the runway for off shoulder dresses and deep v-necked attires. When any of these bras fails to offer the right support for the breasts it may lead to discomfort and other health hazards. Tight bras that have under wire, supports the breasts by pushing into the rib cage, which indirectly restricts breathing.

They have been linked to breast lumps, cancer, cardiovascular challenges, headaches, and even some skin infections. Some studies have concluded that tight bras limit or restrict lymphatic flow beneath the armpit. This type of bras blocks the vessels that are supposed to move toxic waste out of the body. The accumulation of these toxins in the breast can lead to the formation of lumps and may consequently lead to breast cancer.

Women should endeavour to wear their right size of bras, fitted to their size, which will not restrict the lymphatic flow from under the arms.

Dr. Obinnaya Francis Udugwu, a senior medical health officer in the health services department of the University of Port Harcourt, said brassieres are necessary adornment for the females.

According to him, “the idea is what informs the use of the bra. Want of social decency and the aesthetics bra gives the breast. One should consider the age and the size of the person using the bra. You will also need to consider the sporting activities of such a person and the maternal state incase. What informs their use are the need to be decently dressed and the aesthetic look of a standing firm breast. Another is that of support for the breast during sporting activity and whether the woman is lactating or pregnant.

“Sport bras are elastic and give allowance for good blood circulation. They are relatively safe. We have problems are with cosseted bras. They are used to push up the breast. Corseted bras are rather designed to push up the breast that can’t stand on their own again. They reduce blood flow to certain areas. Don’t forget that number one thing we are bothered about is pain. When you constrict that area, it might not allow one to breathe properly. There is also acidosis to contend with, which might also cause headaches; chest pain may also come into play as the organs are constricted. Wearing tight bras can cause a lot of discomfort.”

On whether this could cause breast lumps, he said: “Bras contributing to the incidence of breast lumps are an ongoing study. Many schools of thought have said it could reduce lymphatic flow, which may lead to the growth of breast lumps. Many schools of thought have said it could reduce lymphatic flow; at the end of the day, we now talk about the length of time a person wears the bra.

“Like I said, those factors are involved when we are holistically analysing the formation of breast lumps. The push up or corseted ones are actually the culprits here. Apart from pain, with such tight fitting bras, we talk about local skin inflammations, sweating and reaction to the materials used to make brassieres. The frequency and duration of use has a part to play here. It is multi-factorial; you cannot just say that wearing tight fitting bra a few hours a day can lead to breast discomfort or other issues, compared to one who does not have many but keeps on wearing bra throughout the day.”

How do you keep Bras clean? “Talking about keeping bras clean, like I said earlier, it is an adornment worn close to the skin. Basically your local hygiene reflects on your frequency and use of bra. Don’t forget the activity you are involved in. If you wake up take your bath and go to work and get back home without much stress, all you need do to that bra is to air it! Then, of course, if you wear a bra and go dancing, please wash it, as sweat and grime have mixed and will be attached to fabrics. For lactating mothers, you have to take extra care of your bras daily, as the baby’s mouth will be constantly latched to the breast. Daily change is good, because of the saliva and the milk that drops on the bra. It can even be changed twice a day,” Udugwu said.

How safe are second hands or fairly used Bras? Dr. Udugwu said: “They are relatively safe. What we should look into more closely are allergic reactions because of how bras are cured. Curing is a form of preservations that enables the bras stay for a while without fungi and bacteria growth. The fungus usually likes to hole up in materials. They cure those things so that they don’t home in them. If you are getting anew bra for safety sake, still wash it. It is still the same thing for fairly used bras.”