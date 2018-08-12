Health precautions for children during holidays

The holidays don’t need to take a toll on your health. Balance work, home, and play. Get support from family and friends. Keep a relaxed and positive outlook.

Ireh Grace

The children have been on the long vacation, which is a great opportunity to enjoy time with family, celebrate life. The holiday season is a time of joy and excitement for children, but it can also pose dangers for little ones. Holidays are best when they are spent having fun with the kids — not spent in an emergency room or on admission in a hospital. Yet, that’s where thousands of children end up, due to holiday-related injuries and illnesses. Parents especially worry about how to keep their kids from getting sick during the holidays. You can ensure that a child’s holiday season remains merry and bright by taking some proactive measures. Being sick is no fun for anyone, and while we cannot completely prevent these illnesses.

Illness caused by Insects

Most times, insects such as mosquitoes, fleas, flies, and ticks infected with parasites spread diseases. Parents should take precaution to protect children from insect and tick bites. Children are particularly at risk of developing severe malaria. Avoid taking children to areas with a risk of malaria. Whether they are taking anti-malarial medication or not, it is very necessary to protect children from mosquito bite.

Illness caused by animals

Diseases like rabies can be transmitted from animals to humans. Children are considered at higher risk of rabies because they often play with animals; they are less likely to report bites or scratches and are more likely to be bitten in the head and neck area. Vaccination should be considered for children who are too young to understand either the need to avoid animals or to report contact with animals. Warn children about the dangers of approaching animals; however, they need to be assured that if they do get bitten or scratched, they won’t get in trouble and they should immediately tell an adult. If your child is bitten, scratched, or licked on broken skin or mucous membranes (eyes, nose and mouth), it is important to clean the area thoroughly by washing and flushing with soap and water for at least 15 minutes and seek medical assistance immediately to assess the risk and discuss treatment options.

Food and water-borne diseases

Practice safe food and water precautions. Use disinfected water to wash bottles, pacifiers, teething rings, and toys. In addition to eating or drinking contaminated food or drinks, children can get diseases like schistosomiasis and leptospirosis by swimming in freshwater. Children should not swim in any fresh, non-chlorinated water such as ponds or lakes, where these diseases could be transmitted.