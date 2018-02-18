The Sun News
Latest
18th February 2018 - Health facts you should know about banana
18th February 2018 - Cancer: Understanding the concept
18th February 2018 - How to keep your eyes healthy
18th February 2018 - Sad Tales From Bauchi
18th February 2018 - Heroic father of 7 dies, defending village
18th February 2018 - 72-yr-old man in soup for aiding robber-son, gang
18th February 2018 - Man who survived Boko Haram attacks twice abandons hospital in fear
18th February 2018 - Community cries for justice over murdered mother, son
18th February 2018 - Family accuses Abia bizwoman’s police escorts of killing 34-yr-old son
18th February 2018 - 2 brothers kill teenager abducted from school
Home / Cover / Health / Health facts you should know about banana

Health facts you should know about banana

— 18th February 2018

Banana is one fruit that a lot people consume, probably because it is soft and succulent, but they do not know the many benefits it offers to health, apart from being a very good source of vitamin C.

Most people also wrongly store banana in the refrigerator to cool down, so that it can be taken as a refreshing snack on a hot afternoon. Now, keeping banana in the fridge is something you should not do.

After reading this, you’ll never look at a banana in the same way again.

Banana contains three natural sugars – sucrose, fructose and glucose, which are combined with fiber. One finger of ripe banana gives an instant, sustained and substantial boost of energy.

Research has proven that just two fingers of bananas provide enough energy for a strenuous 90-minute workout. No wonder the banana is the number one fruit popular with the world’s leading athletes.

But energy isn’t the only benefit of banana. It can also help overcome or prevent a substantial number of illnesses and conditions, making it a must to person’s daily diet.

Depression

According to a recent survey undertaken by MIND, amongst people suffering from depression, many felt much better after eating a banana. This is because bananas contain tryptophan, a type of protein that the body converts into serotonin, known to make you relax, improve your mood and make you feel happier.

Pre-menstrual syndrome (PMS)

PMS is one condition that bothers women in the child-bearing age. Forget the pills – eat a banana. The vitamin B6 it contains regulates blood glucose levels, which can affect your mood.

Anaemia

Banana is high in iron and can stimulate the production of haemoglobin in the blood and so helps in cases of anemia. Haemoglobin is the major component of red blood cells, produced in the bone marrow, which is the central means of transporting oxygen from the lungs to the cells of tissues and organs in the body and also taking away carbon dioxide which is released in the lungs, for explosion from the body when a person breathes out.

Without adequate supply of haemoglobin to perform this absolutely vital role, the health of the body goes down and can ultimately lead to death resulting from anaemia.

Blood pressure

This unique tropical fruit is extremely high in potassium yet low in salt, making it perfect to help in maintaining blood pressure at a normal level. This fact has made even the United States Food and Drug Administration to grant approval to companies that import in commercial quantity into the US and distribute through stores, to promote the consumption of banana by making official claims that banana has ability to reduce the risk of blood pressure and stroke.

Brain power

Banana has been associated with enhancement of brain power. For instance, 200 students at a school in Twickenham, Middlesex, England were helped through their exams this year by eating bananas at breakfast, break time, and lunch in a bid to boost their brain power. Research has shown that the potassium-packed fruit can assist learning by making pupils more alert.

Constipation

For people who regularly experience constipation, it has been found that the fibre in a diet that includes daily consumption of banana can help restore normal bowel action, helping to overcome the problem without resorting to laxatives.

Hangovers

One of the quickest ways of curing a hangover is to make a banana milkshake, sweetened with honey. The banana calms the stomach and, with the help of the honey, builds up depleted blood sugar levels, while the milk soothes and re-hydrates the system.

Heartburn

Bananas have a natural antacid effect in the body, so if you suffer from heartburn, try eating a banana for soothing relief.

Morning sickness

Snacking on bananas between meals helps to keep blood sugar levels up and avoid morning sickness.

Mosquito bites

Before reaching for the insect bite cream, try rubbing the affected area with the inside of a banana skin. Many people find it amazingly successful at reducing swelling and irritation.

Nerves

Bananas are high in B vitamins that help calm the nervous system.

Overweight and pressure at work place?

Studies at the Institute of Psychology in Austria found pressure at work leads to gorging on comfort food like chocolate and chips. Looking at 5,000 hospital patients, researchers found the most obese were more likely to be in high-pressure jobs. The report concluded that, to avoid panic-induced food cravings, we need to control our blood sugar levels by snacking on high carbohydrate foods every two hours to keep levels steady.

Ulcers

The banana is used as the dietary food against intestinal disorders because of its soft texture and smoothness. It is the only raw fruit that can be eaten without distress in over-chronicler cases. It also neutralizes over-acidity and reduces irritation by coating the lining of the stomach.

Temperature control

Many other cultures see bananas as a ‘cooling’ fruit that can lower both the physical and emotional temperature of expectant mothers.

In Thailand, for example, pregnant women eat bananas to ensure their baby is born with a cool temperature.

So, a banana really is a natural remedy for many ills. When you compare it to an apple, it has four times the protein, twice the carbohydrate, three times the phosphorus, five times the vitamin A and iron, and twice the other vitamins and minerals.

It is also rich in potassium and is one of the best value foods around. 

So maybe it is time to change that well-known phrase so that we say, ‘a banana a day keeps the doctor away!’

Culled from Google.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Health facts you should know about banana

— 18th February 2018

Banana is one fruit that a lot people consume, probably because it is soft and succulent, but they do not know the many benefits it offers to health, apart from being a very good source of vitamin C. Most people also wrongly store banana in the refrigerator to cool down, so that it can be…

  • Sad Tales From Bauchi

    — 18th February 2018

    Parents of 20 students who died in Kano accident speak Their last moments, by schoolmates PAUL ORUDE, Bauchi   Days after 20 students and two teachers of Government Day Secondary School, Misau, Bauchi State, perished in a tragic autocrash, parents and friends of the deceased are gripped by grief as the sound of mourning is…

  • Heroic father of 7 dies, defending village

    — 18th February 2018

    …After taking wife, children to safety ROSE EJEMBI, Makurdi  Forty-seven-year old Fidelis Peren, a father of seven, had looked forward to a better new year as his farms were doing well and it was almost time for harvest. His plan was that after selling his farm produce, he would complete a building he had started…

  • 72-yr-old man in soup for aiding robber-son, gang

    — 18th February 2018

     NGOZI UWUJARE A welder in Asaba, 72-year-old Moses Iweh, may have to spend the rest of his life in jail, if convicted and sentenced to a prison term. Moses is alleged by the Delta State Police Command of aiding the robbery activities of his son, Samuel Iweh, 26, and members of his gang in Asaba,…

  • Man who survived Boko Haram attacks twice abandons hospital in fear

    — 18th February 2018

    …After bedside neighbour died of yellow fever TIMOTHY OLANREWAJU, Maiduguri Isah Mohammed, a victim of Boko Haram bloodletting in Borno State has proved to be the proverbial cat with nine lives. Forced out of his home in Baga, a commercial town around the Lake Chad region in the northern part of the state by Boko…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share