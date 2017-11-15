Healing botanicals for inflammation

Inflammation is the body’s attempt to heal itself after an injury; defend itself against foreign invaders, such as viruses and bacteria, and repair damaged tissue. Though inflammation is a vital part of the body’s immune response, it can become a big problem when your body is chronically inflamed. It is often characterised by redness, swelling, warmth, and sometimes pain and immobility.

There are two types of inflammation: acute and chronic (sometimes called systemic) inflammation. Acute inflammation arises after a cut or scrape in the skin, an infected ingrown nail, a sprained ankle, a sore throat, tonsillitis or appendicitis. It is short-term and the effects subside after a few days.

Chronic inflammation, on the other hand, is long-term and occurs in “wear and tear” conditions, including osteoarthritis, and autoimmune diseases, such as rheumatoid arthritis, allergies, asthma and inflammatory bowel disease, IBS. Many modern stressors, such as pollution, food sensitivities, lack of exercise, poor dietary intake and excess weight, can all lead to chronic inflammation.

Often, acute Inflammation is perceived as “good,” because it is the body’s immediate response to an injury and chronic inflammation “the bad one.” But whether acute or chronic, inflammation makes us aware of issues that we might ordinarily not notice. Researches carried out to understand the implications of chronic inflammation on the body’s health show that it affects the body in myriad ways. And it has been linked to an increased risk of diseases like diabetes, heart disease, cancer, obesity, anger disorders and aggressive behaviour.

Interestingly, the foods you eat can have a major effect on inflammation in your body, either negative or positive.

Here are some foods that can cause inflammation:

Sugar and high-fructose diet: While the small amounts of fructose in fruits and vegetables are fine, getting large amounts from added sugars is a bad move. Added sugar in the diet can be harmful, as it increases inflammation that can lead to disease. In one study, when mice were fed high-sucrose diets, they developed breast cancer that spread to their lungs, in part, due to the inflammatory response to sugar. Do you know that a high sugar diet can impair anti-inflammatory actions of some foods? This was shown in a study where the anti-inflammatory action of Omega-3 fatty acids was impaired in mice that were fed a high-sugar diet. Also, in a clinical trial, where people were assigned to drink regular soda, diet soda, milk or water, only those in the regular soda group had increased levels of uric acid, which drives inflammation and insulin resistance. “Beware of that high sugar diet”!

Refined carbohydrates: Eating refined carbohydrates can raise blood sugar levels that in turn promote inflammatory changes. This is because refined carbohydrates have had most of their fibers removed. And fiber is known to promote fullness, improve blood sugar control and feed the beneficial bacteria in your gut. Also, refined carbohydrates have a higher glycemic index (GI) than unprocessed carbohydrates. High-GI foods raise blood sugar more rapidly than low-GI foods do. Researchers report that the refined carbohydrates in our modern diet may encourage the growth of inflammatory gut bacteria that can increase risk of obesity and inflammatory bowel disease. Our ancestors faired better with high-fiber, unprocessed carbohydrates in the form of grasses, roots and fruits, which are definitely healthier.

Excessive alcohol: Heavy alcohol consumption can increase inflammation and potentially lead to a “leaky gut” (intestinal hyperperme ability). This is a condition that occurs when the tight junctions in the gut, which control what passes through the lining of the small intestine, don’t work properly. This could allow substances (like toxins, microbes, undigested food particles and more) enter into the blood stream. When this happens, it causes inflammation throughout your body, leading to a variety of diseases. Hippocrates once said: “All disease begins in the gut” and he was right. Beware of excessive alcohol and, in fact, many other inflammatory foods not covered in this article.

Anti-Inflammatory foods you should be eating

Rosemary: Amongst the kitchen spices, Rosemary has one of the strongest protective effects against inflammation and oxidation. This spice will not only take your dishes from good to great but will also keep inflammation at bay!

Spinach: This is another great anti-inflammatory superfood. Research shows that people who eat spinach may have a decreased risk of macular degeneration, so add plenty of it – fresh or cooked to your diet.

Pepper: the active compound, capsaicin, in peppers has been shown to have an anti-inflammatory effect in the body. All you need is just a dash of it to create natural anti-inflammatory blends. You can use it fresh or powdered in a wide variety of juices, drinks and dishes, including desserts.

Black pepper: even at low doses, its active property, piperine has been shown to reduce inflammation. It is said to suppress the perception of pain and arthritis symptoms. Add this unassuming spice to drinks for that anti-inflammatory punch!

Onions: Are a good source of quercetin, which inhibits histamines known to cause inflammation. Their anti-inflammatory properties have made them a popular natural remedy for asthma for centuries.

Curcumin: The naturally occurring chemical compound found in turmeric also has powerful anti-inflammatory properties. And is said to regulate chemical messengers that cause inflammation in the body, suggesting that curcumin may be particularly effective in treating autoimmune disorders such as rheumatoid arthritis. Fresh or powdered turmeric is excellent in curries, soups, vegetable juices or other dishes. Supplements of curcumin are also available.

Ginger: Exhibits a great therapeutic effect against pains and inflammation. This spice also inhibits the activation of several genes involved in an inflammatory response. Ginger can be added to many of your savory dishes, as well as in teas, juices and desserts. So enjoy your ginger while healing that inflammation!

Cinnamon, olive oil, watermelon, carrots, avocado pear, cabbage, walnut, almonds, whole grains, beans, red grapes, Omega 3 fatty acids are many other foods that can help you reduce or prevent inflammation in your body. To stay as healthy as possible, keep inflammation down by minimising your consumption of foods that trigger it. You don’t have to accept inflammation as a part of modern life.