The Sun News
NairaBet advert
Latest
17th September 2016 - Unfaithful wife caught with CCTV
17th September 2016 - Give us peace or freedom
17th September 2016 - It hurts seeing women depending on men when they can fend for themselves–Christabel Onyejekwe
17th September 2016 - Healing a grieving heart (1)
17th September 2016 - Beware, that roadside snack can kill you!
17th September 2016 - I’m done with Nollywood but… –Ernest Asuzu
17th September 2016 - ‘Michael Jackson ran sophisticated child sex abuse ring’
17th September 2016 - Naya Rivera: I learned about my breakup from the Internet
17th September 2016 - Best Model Nigeria: Ejiro Akpokiniovo emerges winner
17th September 2016 - I don’t have time for boy friends –Sharon Ezeamaka
Home / Columns / Healing a grieving heart (1)
Couch

Healing a grieving heart (1)

— 17th September 2016

Health logo

My elder sister just lost her husband. This period is particularly very traumatic for all of us and most especially for her, because she is recuperating from a recent operation. The death of her husband is all over the news and so we couldn’t hide it from her. She hasn’t been herself and we are afraid that this may be worse when she comes back home. How do we help her? What do we say or not say? What signs should we watch out for?
Nonso, Lagos

It’s often hard to know what to say or do when someone you care about is grieving. You may be afraid of intruding, saying the wrong thing, or making the person feel even worse. Or maybe you feel there’s little you can do to make things better. While you can’t take away the pain of the loss, you can provide much-needed comfort and support. There are many ways to help a grieving friend or family member, starting with letting the person know you care.
The death of a loved one is one of life’s most difficult experiences. The bereaved struggle with many intense and frightening emotions, including depression, anger, and guilt. Often, she feels isolated and alone in her grief, but having someone to lean on can help her through the grieving process.
I will say don’t let discomfort prevent you from reaching out to your sister who is currently grieving. Now, more than ever, your support is needed. You might not know exactly what to say or what to do, but that’s okay. You don’t need to have answers or give advice. The most important thing you can do for a grieving person is to simply be there; your support and caring presence will help her cope with the pain and begin to heal.

What NOT to say to someone who has lost a loved one
The truth is there is no right or wrong way to grieve. Grief does not always unfold in orderly, predictable stages. It can be an emotional rollercoaster, with unpredictable highs, lows, and setbacks. Everyone grieves differently, so avoid telling the bereaved what she “should” be feeling or doing.
Grief may involve extreme emotions and behaviors. Feelings of guilt, anger, despair, and fear are common. A grieving person may yell to the heavens, obsess about the death, lash out at loved ones, or cry for hours on end. The bereaved needs reassurance that what she feels is normal. Don’t judge them or take her grief reactions personally.
There is no set timetable for grieving. For many people, recovery after bereavement takes 18 to 24 months, but for others, the grieving process may be longer or shorter. Don’t pressure the bereaved to move on or make them feel like they’ve been grieving too long. This can actually slow the healing process.

FORMER bald guy reveals #1 trick to regrow hair in 19 days

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

How to get flat belly in just 9 days. Click Here

Grow your money by 30% monthly. It's guaranteed. Click here

7 simple steps to earn N300,000 monthly online working 2hrs daily

Stretch marks solutions clears stretch marks in 2 weeks. Guaranteed!

Housewife reveals how to turn N9,500 into N100,000 monthly. Click Here

The EPL is back! Let's jab and poke at teams!

Loose 10kg in 2weeks with this NAFDAC approved supplement. Get free waisttrimer

Stretch & spot marks removed in 9 days. Click to see how

Get paid at least N8,500 daily working online. Register here!

Discover how to make money daily when people buy airtime worldwide

Revealed: How Nigerians are making money in this economic rcesson

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

PIC. 12. GOV. IBRAHIM SHEMA OF KATSINA

Ex-Katsina gov, Shema hands self to EFCC

— 17th September 2016

From FRED ITUA and James Ojo,  Abuja Immediate past governor of Katsina State, Ibrahim Shema on Friday, voluntarily handed himself over to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). The former governor who was declared wanted by the EFCC on Wednesday for alleged fraud, arrived at the Idiagbon House in Wuse 2 at 9.30 am in company…

  • Buhari returns

    Buhari leaves for 71st UN General Assembly tomorrow

    — 17th September 2016

    From JULIANA TAIWO-OBALONYE, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari will leave Nigeria tomorrow to participate   in the 71st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) holding from September 19-23, in New York, United States. The President, according a statement by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, will also hold bilateral meetings with…

  • Federal-Government-of-Nigeria

    Recession: FG to release N350bn to MDAs

    — 17th September 2016

    From Uche Usim and Chiamaka Nzenweaku, Abuja As Nigeria intensifies efforts to  wriggle itself out of economic recession, Finance Minister, Mrs Kemi Adeosun has said about N350 billion will be disbursed to Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) next week, as capital project allocation for September. Speaking at a media briefing in Abuja, Friday, the minister…

  • ondoo

    Ondo 2016: Let’s unite, Jegede begs aggrieved PDP members

    — 17th September 2016

    A governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Ondo State, Eyitayo Jegede, SAN has   appealed to  aggrieved members of the party to sheathe their swords  in the interest of peace, even as he described his gubernatorial aspiration as God’s own project. Jegede who made the appeal at the Ese Odo Council area when he…

  • PRESIDENT-BUHARI-HOSTS-BIZ-MEN-B

    Buhari to sanction staffers for wrongful insertion in his speech

    — 17th September 2016

    From JULIANA TAIWO-OBALONYE, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has directed that those responsible for a wrongful insertion in his speech delivered on September 8, 2016 at the launch of the “Change Begins with Me’’ campaign, be sanctioned. According to the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, paragraph nine of the 16 paragraph address Buhari read was…

  • Boko Haram

    Konduga, self-acclaimed Boko Haram spokesman rearrested in Borno

    — 17th September 2016

    FROM TIMOTHY OLANRERWAJU, MAIDUGURI and FRED ITUA, ABUJA Self-acclaimed spokesman of Boko Haram Islamist sect, Ali Sanda Umar Konduga, who was sentenced to three years imprisonment on criminal acts and freed last week, has been rearrested at the Maiduguri residence of Sen Ali Ndume, sources said. Konduga (a.ka Al-Zawahiri) had alleged Sen Ndume who is…

  • The-Naira-360x241

    Naira drops against dollar as inflation hits 17.6%

    — 17th September 2016

    The Naira on Friday depreciated in most major segments of the foreign exchange market just as inflation hits 17.6 percent. The Nigerian currency fell by N2.24 to exchange at N308.69 to the dollar at the interbank market, from N306.93 recorded on Thursday. At the Bureau De Change it closed at N420 to the dollar, N550…

  • mike-adenuga-3

    Adenuga urges parents to inculcate cultural values in children

    — 17th September 2016

    Globacom Chairman, Dr. Mike Adenuga Jr. has harped on the need for parents to bestow traditional cultural values of the Nigerian ethnic nations on their offsprings in order to preserve the unity and social cohesion taught by cultural events like the Ojude Oba festival. Dr. Adenuga, whose company, Globacom, has sponsored Ojude Oba Festival in…

  • jamb

    Admission: JAMB, varsities work to beat deadline

    — 17th September 2016

    From Fred Ezeh, Abuja The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) and other stakeholders have commenced putting  finishing touches to admission processes in the various institutions  in order to beat the November 30, 2016 deadline set by JAMB. The Board however, said that its doors remain open to attend to legitimate requests of its stakeholders…

  • NECO-LOGO-620x330

    NECO releases 2016 June/July SSCE results

    — 17th September 2016

    The National Examination Council has released the 2016 June/July Senior School Certificate Examination results. The results, announced on Friday showed that 88.51 per cent of the candidates had at least five credits in five subjects including English and Mathematics. They show a one per cent improvement in the overall performance of candidates over 2015 results,…

Archive

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351