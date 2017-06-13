The Sun News
Latest
13th June 2017 - Heads roll at 10 Downing Street, 4 ministers fired
13th June 2017 - Sean Diddy Combs is world’s richest entertainer
13th June 2017 - Anglican Church appoints Olamiti, 8 others as Anglican TV management board
13th June 2017 - Embrace Agriculture, Amosun tells corps members
13th June 2017 - Hundreds get food poisoning after Ramadan meal in Iraqi
13th June 2017 - PPP law committee not to harass citizens – Arase
13th June 2017 - Russia to improve bilateral relationship with Nigeria, says envoy
13th June 2017 - Buhari’s aide urges Nigerians to buy into $300m Diaspora Bond
13th June 2017 - WHO, UNICEF laud $1.2bn polio eradication fund for Nigeria, others
13th June 2017 - Panama dumps Taiwan for China
Home / Cover / National / Heads roll at 10 Downing Street, 4 ministers fired

Heads roll at 10 Downing Street, 4 ministers fired

— 13th June 2017

Theresa May swung the axe on four ministers tonight as she consolidated her fragile grip on power.

The Prime Minister made the changes as No. 10 remains in chaos – with the Queen’s Speech delayed and a deal with the hard-right DUP still not hammered out.

Apprenticeships minister Robert Halfon, Armed Forces minister Mike Penning and Justice minister Oliver Heald were all out, Downing Street announced.

Mr. Halfon, a former top aide to ex-Chancellor George Osborne who yesterday branded Mrs. May a “dead woman walking”, said he was not given a reason for his sacking.

He said he had “loved” the job, adding: “The Prime Minister has to make these decisions, I wasn’t really given a reason”.

Also gone was Brexit minister David Jones, who said it was “impossible to say” if his boss would still be Prime Minister in six months after her election drubbing.

Meanwhile, Mrs. May brought back two MPs she dumped from her team last summer.

Brexit -backer Dominic Raab will return as a Justice minister while Remainer Claire Perry will work on business.

Deputy whips Anne Milton and Mel Stride were also promoted to ministerial jobs in education and the Treasury.

And three ministers were moved to new departments – Nick Hurd from business to the Home Office, Robert Goodwill from the Home Office to the Department for Education and Baroness Anelay from the Foreign Office to the Brexit Department.

Mrs. May had already completed her Cabinet reshuffle on Sunday but was continuing to jostle MPs into junior roles tonight.

She promoted Brexit backstabber Michael Gove to Environment Secretary in the shake-up – but paralysed by her lack of a majority, was unable to make bigger changes.

Six reasons Michael Gove is an absolutely terrible choice for Environment Secretary in Theresa May’s cabinet reshuffle

Unsackable Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt kept his job as lame duck Mrs May unveiled her reshuffle, dubbed “the most boring ever”.

A procession of ministers sashayed into Downing Street as the Tory leader rejigged her team ahead of a deal with the DUP to stay in power.

But with calls for her to quit in the Conservative Party, Mrs May had no choice but to send most ministers out with the jobs they already had.

Only Liz Truss, who faced fury for failing to swiftly defend judges as Justice Secretary, had been demoted with most jobs announced.

She was named Chief Secretary to the Treasury, not a full Cabinet job.

Tonight Mrs May managed to head off the prospect of a leadership challenge as she apologised to a crunch meeting of backbench MPs.

She said “I got us into this mess, I’m going to get us out” as she vowed to help MPs who had lost their seats when she failed to win a majority. (NAN)

 

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Wow offer: Get The BillionCoin (1TBC) for just N50,000. Click Here!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To NORMALIZE your blood sugar in 21 days for life. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Read your favourite song lyrics here!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Heads roll at 10 Downing Street, 4 ministers fired

— 13th June 2017

Theresa May swung the axe on four ministers tonight as she consolidated her fragile grip on power. The Prime Minister made the changes as No. 10 remains in chaos – with the Queen’s Speech delayed and a deal with the hard-right DUP still not hammered out. Apprenticeships minister Robert Halfon, Armed Forces minister Mike Penning…

Share

  • Sean Diddy Combs is world’s richest entertainer

    — 13th June 2017

    Rapper and music producer Sean “Diddy” Combs was named the world’s highest-paid entertainer, on Monday, ousting pop singer Taylor Swift who fell to 49th place on the Forbes annual list. Beyonce moved into the second spot with $105 million, courtesy of her best-selling “Lemonade” album and world tour, while British author J.K. Rowling ($95 million)…

    Share

  • Anglican Church appoints Olamiti, 8 others as Anglican TV management board

    — 13th June 2017

    Primate of the Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, Rev. Nicholas Okoh, has approved the appointment of Chief Folu Olamiti and eight others as management board of the Anglican Church Television. Okoh, in a letter dated June 7 and made available to newsmen on Tuesday in Abuja said Olamiti would serve as the chairman of the…

    Share

  • Embrace Agriculture, Amosun tells corps members

    — 13th June 2017

    Corps members serving at all levels of the Country  has being charged to take the full advantage of the Agricultural initiatives as an additional advantage of being independent and as a way of reviving the socio – economy development of the nation. Governor Ibikunle Amosun, who gave the charged during the official closing ceremony of…

    Share

  • Hundreds get food poisoning after Ramadan meal in Iraqi

    — 13th June 2017

    Hundreds fell ill from food poisoning in a camp for displaced people east of the Iraqi city of Mosul on Monday evening, and were rushed to nearby hospitals, Iraqi officials said. People started vomiting and some fainted after eating an iftar meal, breaking the Muslim Ramadan fast, said lawmaker Zahed Khatoun, a member of the…

    Share

Archive

June 2017
M T W T F S S
« May    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share