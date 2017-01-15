The Sun News
NairaBet advert
Latest
15th January 2017 - How Nigeria can come out of recession – Kalu
15th January 2017 - Soldiers kill 13 terrorists, rescue 58, hostages in Borno.
15th January 2017 - America’s iconic Ringling Bros circus closes doors after 146 years
15th January 2017 - Everton whip Manchester City 4-0 to reduce gap between them
15th January 2017 - Boko-Haram: NAF trains 332 pilots to combat terrorists, militants, others
15th January 2017 - Murder of Christians by Islamists an outcome of disunity – Christian leader
15th January 2017 - Bindowo philosophy of management
15th January 2017 - He died after a brief illness
15th January 2017 - Sex resolutions women need this year
15th January 2017 - How Facebook makes you miserable
Home / Columns / He died after a brief illness

He died after a brief illness

— 15th January 2017

During the last festivities I travelled to my village Igbere in Abia State. I attended the funeral service of the teacher, who taught me in class six in the early 70s. He was 82 years old. In the funeral programme and oration it was stated that “he died after a brief illness”. Hold on a second, I said to myself, “but I treated him regularly for some chronic illnesses”.
Let me illustrate. From 1999 to 2007, I was the Government House Physician and coordinator of Abia State Free Medical Health Programme, established by Gov Orji Uzor Kalu. I was working with National-Youth-Corp-doctors from all over Nigeria, who did not understand or speak a word in Igbo language. So they worked through interpretations. I usually addressed the crowd in each ward before consultations. Telling them to get one-page-medical report of their pre-existing health conditions from their doctors, or health officers before our next visit. Since we had large crowds to contend with, minimal time, and a lot of elderly patients, including my recently buried former class 6 teacher. The medical reports simplified things for non-Igbo-speaking corper-doctors. It also stated what illnesses they have had in the past. Then an idea germinated inside me.
Do you know that if we keep medical records in Nigeria, like they do in USA, UK and other European countries, we could prolong the lives of most of our elderly parents and relatives. This past December, I attended a lot of funeral services of the elderly. Most of them above 70, usually it was stated that each of them “died after a brief illness”, because nobody kept or knew their medical records.
How can someone die after a brief illness? What illness is that? The rhetorical question becomes. What then killed him? Since he died after the illness. Medical reports will tell us whether the person died of genetic or inherited illnesses, so that doctors could start early management on the siblings left behind.
In United Kingdom, one General Practitioner (GP), manages one person in a lifetime. If for any happenstance, management is to change hands, all medical records are transferred through files, computers and films at the touch of a button to the new physician.
I want to start a revolution in Nigeria. A revolution I had already started in my hospital, by following the trend overseas, where all my patients’ medical records are computerised, and sent to the world wide web(www). So that at the touch of a button you could download their details, even when they visit doctors overseas.
Yes, a real revolution against us the elites. So that we stop treating our elders as ornaments, and doctors will stop treating patients as cases. We have to show our humanity. Let me explain. An elite, will travel to their village, take his elderly father, mother or relatives, to the best hospitals in Abuja, Lagos, Aba, abroad etc. After treatment and recovery, their parents are sent back to the villages without medical records. Then if the parents unfortunately falls ill again, or becomes unconscious, they are rushed to the nearest local hospital, to doctors who had no idea, who they are, or what they are suffering from.
The doctor will now rely on second-hand-history of a maid or distant relatives to tell the medical history of our parents. Of course when they die shortly, before the doctors could figure out what was wrong with our parents. We brazenly write(especially for our father), during funeral service – “he died after a brief illness “. How callous and insensitive. Now we should concentrate on disease prevention, instead of treatment.
How do we embark on disease prevention and health promotion?
Every parent must read this. We have three categories of preventive medicine, which everyone must practice vis Primary, Secondary & Tertiary.
1) • Primary Prevention – aims to remove or reduce disease risks, example immunisations, giving up or not starting smoking, giving up or not starting excessive alcohol consumption.
2) • Secondary Prevention – these techniques promote early detection of diseases or precursor states eg routine Papanicolaou screening to detect carcinoma or dysplasia of the cervix. Lump examination or mammography to detect breast cancer.
3) • Tertiary Prevention ; These measures are aimed at limiting the impact of established diseases, examples – a) Partial mastectomy and radiation therapy, to remove and control localised breast cancer. b) Surgical removal of Benign Prostatic Hypertrophy(BPH), to prevent its becoming cancerous.
New medical rules.
i) ¤ Open a medical file today, for every member of your family. The files must be kept where they must be accessible to every member of the house 24/7. They must never be locked up.
ii) Each time any of your family is sick that necessitates seeing a doctor. Ask the doctor to write you a medical report. Tell the doctor you are taking your child/father/mother/relative abroad for follow up treatment, so that the medical report will be comprehensive. Put the report in the person’s file when you get home.
iii) ¤ When your parents are going back to the village, send the medical reports along with them. You will not know how many lives you will save, and the lives you will prolong by this singular act.
iv) In case of an emergency, with the medical report, the new doctor who does not know your parents from Adam and Eve, will know where and how to commence their treatments. Open the files today. Remain medically guided.
Please follow me on Twitter; @_DRSUN.

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

How to get flat belly in just 9 days.Click Here

Grow your money by 30% monthly. It's guaranteed.Click here!

7 simple steps to earn N300,000 monthly online working 2hrs daily

Stretch marks solutions clears stretch marks in 2 weeks. Guaranteed!

Get free ecommerce website like Jumia, Konga, make N500k monthly

Get paid at least N8,500 daily working online. click and register

Receive at least $1000 weekly in your account from online businesses!

End of the year special offer to our subscribers. Claim it here

About author

Philip Nwosu

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

How Nigeria can come out of recession – Kalu

— 15th January 2017

Former Abia State governor,  Dr  Orji  Uzor Kalu, has advised President Muhammad Buhari to source for funds, including from the International Monetary Fund(IMF) and inject same into the economy to enable the country come out of its current economic recession. Such money, he reasoned, could be channeled into massive roads/bridges construction, and other infrastructural projects. Dr Kalu gave the advice in…

  • Soldiers kill 13 terrorists, rescue 58, hostages in Borno.

    — 15th January 2017

    From Molly Kilete. Abuja Soldiers on Internal Security Operations in the north east part of the country, are said to have killed 13, members of the boko-haram, terrorists group and rescues 58, persons comprising 35 women and 23 children, held hostage by the terrorists. The soldiers were also said to have destroyed a night market…

  • America’s iconic Ringling Bros circus closes doors after 146 years

    — 15th January 2017

    The United States’ famous Ringling Bros circus is closing down, producer Feld Entertainment announced on Sunday, ending a 146-year run amid rising costs and falling ticket sales. The circus will hold its final performances in May 2017, Kenneth Feld, Chairman of Feld Entertainment, the circus producer, said in an online statement. Feld attributed the decision…

  • Everton whip Manchester City 4-0 to reduce gap between them

    — 15th January 2017

    Everton produced a brilliant performance on Sunday to stun Manchester City and deliver a serious blow to Pep Guardiola’s English Premier League title hopes. The Toffees willingly soaked up 71 per cent of City possession but restricted Guardiola’s side to few chances and scored with four of just six attempts at goal. Romelu Lukaku coolly…

  • Boko-Haram: NAF trains 332 pilots to combat terrorists, militants, others

    — 15th January 2017

    The Nigerian Air Force(NAF), said it trained a total of 332, pilots in 2016, to combat activities of insurgents, militants and other miscreants disturbing the peace of the country. Chief of Air Staff(CAS), Air Marshall Sadiq Abubakar, who made this known at a media briefing said 101, of the pilots were trained abroad while the…

Archive

January 2017
M T W T F S S
« Dec    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351