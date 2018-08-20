– The Sun News
Latest
20th August 2018 - Kofi Annan’s funeral to be private event as more tributes pour in
20th August 2018 - Okorocha dares Atiku: You can’t return Imo to PDP
20th August 2018 - Lagos Open: ITF gives players registration deadline
20th August 2018 - Pep hails “incredible” Aguero
20th August 2018 - Apugo preaches quality representation
20th August 2018 - 2019: INEC to partner business community on peaceful election 
20th August 2018 - Moyes linked with USA job
20th August 2018 - FIFA’s hammer dangles on Nigeria  
20th August 2018 - Ndidi pens new 6-year Leicester deal 
20th August 2018 - Leon Balogun makes Premier League debut 
Home / Sporting Sun / Sports / Hazard: I’m not leaving Chelsea
Eden Hazard

Hazard: I’m not leaving Chelsea

— 20th August 2018

Eden Hazard has said he is happy at Chelsea “for the moment” amid speculation Real Madrid want him.

The Belgian is starting his seventh season with the Blues, whom he moved to from Lille in June 2012 but he has been linked with a Stamford Bridge exit all summer.

However, speaking to RMC Sport, Eden Hazard ruled out any last-minute departure from the Premier League side.

“For the moment, I am happy,” he said.

“I have two more years of contract and we will see what will happen.

“Leave this year? I will not leave. I’m fine here, we’ll see what happens in a year or two.”

READ ALSO Ibadan residents lament demolition of Ayefele’s Music House

Hazard has two years to run on the five-year contract he signed in February 2015 and has been pondering an extension.

Prior to May’s FA Cup final, with Chelsea’s absence from this season’s Champions League confirmed by their fifth-placed finish in the Premier League, Hazard said the delay was because he was “waiting for good players”.

He went on to win a first FA Cup, adding to two Premier League titles, one League Cup and one Europa League title.

Then, after helping Belgium to third place at the World Cup with victory over England, Hazard added to the speculation by hinting of his desire to leave Stamford Bridge.

He said then: “After six wonderful years at Chelsea it might be time to discover something different. You all know my preferred destination.”

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

return

Okorocha dares Atiku: You can’t return Imo to PDP

— 20th August 2018

Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri Governor Rochas Okorocha has responded to the challenge by former vice-president, Atiku Abubakar, to return Imo State to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2019. Atiku, who was in Owerri for a meeting with stakeholders of the PDP in the state recently over his presidential ambition was reported to have said he would lead the…

  • Apugo

    Apugo preaches quality representation

    — 20th August 2018

    Chuks Onuoha, Umuahia A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Benjamin Apugo, has advised members of his constituents to vote for  quality representations, while considering  aspirants who would represent their constituency  at  the House of Representatives in 2019.   He gave this advice in Umuahia, Abia State, during the official declaration of his son,…

  • NLNG ADEOSUN TRAIN 7

    NLNG: FG restates commitment to commencement of Train-7 – Adeosun

    — 20th August 2018

    The Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, yesterday said the Federal Government remains committed to supporting the commencement of the Train-7 initiative of the Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) plant. Adeosun who gave the assurance during a visit to the NLNG plant in Finima, Bonny Local Government Area of Rivers State, noted that the most critical…

  • TWC - IBE KACHIKWU

    FG inaugurates TWC for $20bn Ogidigben industrial gas park

    — 20th August 2018

    Civil and engineering works may soon commence in earnest on the second phase of the $20 billion Ogidigben Gas Revolution Industrial Park in Delta State, as the Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Dr. Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu, has inaugurated the Technical Working Committee (TWC) for the project. READ ALSO: Nigeria to present more gas options to W’…

  • GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS

    Dano Milk receives Guinness World Records certificate

    — 20th August 2018

    After successfully setting a new benchmark in the longest drinks-pouring Category of Guinness World Records, Arla Dano, has been conferred with the global record holder title in the category by the awarding institution. The recognition was based on the engagement of over 650 participants to achieve the longest drinks-pouring relay using Dano UHT Milk held…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share