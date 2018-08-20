Eden Hazard has said he is happy at Chelsea “for the moment” amid speculation Real Madrid want him.

The Belgian is starting his seventh season with the Blues, whom he moved to from Lille in June 2012 but he has been linked with a Stamford Bridge exit all summer.

However, speaking to RMC Sport, Eden Hazard ruled out any last-minute departure from the Premier League side.

“For the moment, I am happy,” he said.

“I have two more years of contract and we will see what will happen.

“Leave this year? I will not leave. I’m fine here, we’ll see what happens in a year or two.”

Hazard has two years to run on the five-year contract he signed in February 2015 and has been pondering an extension.

Prior to May’s FA Cup final, with Chelsea’s absence from this season’s Champions League confirmed by their fifth-placed finish in the Premier League, Hazard said the delay was because he was “waiting for good players”.

He went on to win a first FA Cup, adding to two Premier League titles, one League Cup and one Europa League title.

Then, after helping Belgium to third place at the World Cup with victory over England, Hazard added to the speculation by hinting of his desire to leave Stamford Bridge.

He said then: “After six wonderful years at Chelsea it might be time to discover something different. You all know my preferred destination.”