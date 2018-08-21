David Haye believes he is capable of beating the likes of Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder.

The 36-year-old was on commentary duty for Tyson Fury’s impressive victory over Francesco Pianeta on Saturday night – a win that confirmed his mouth-watering clash against unbeaten WBC champion Wilder.

And with Anthony Joshua holding every other major belt, the heavyweight division has never been more thrilling.

But Haye – who retired from boxing in May following back-to-back defeats to Tony Bellew – believes the current crop would stand no chance against him.

He said: “I feel a fully fit version of myself could beat pretty much anybody.

“But obviously that’s me talking, being biased.”

The Hayemaker was scheduled to fight Fury on two occasions during his career, but both were cancelled after he suffered injuries in training.

“The fight with Fury unfortunately didn’t happen,” the former cruiserweight champion added.

“Would I have won or lost? Who knows, I’d like to believe I would have won and I’m sure he believes the opposite.

“I try not to wind myself up in coulda, woulda, shoulda, I just know who I did get into the ring and who I beat and try and take some comfort in that.”