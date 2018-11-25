“There are so many pages on Instagram that are doing the kind of stuff you like, so stop following,” Jaaruma said waving various sizes of dildos.

Tony Ogaga

Obviously tired and worn out by reactions she has been getting from Hausa Muslims, Instagram sex therapist Jaaruma has pleaded that they stop following her on the social media platform.

In a video that has generated over 2000 reactions, Jaaruma lamented; “Muslims and Hausa people, this page is a sex page. Stop following my page, don’t follow my page. This page is about sex education. Anybody you see following this page wants to learn about sex education. This is not the type of content you like so stop following my page.

“There are so many pages on Instagram that are doing the kind of stuff you like, so stop following,” Jaaruma said, waving various sizes of dildos, while adding: “I not Hausa, I am Tangale. Please unfollow now. I want to.sell sex education.”