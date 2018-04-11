Hausa, Igbo, Yoruba, others unite in Ebonyi

• Elect leaders as a group

Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki

That the peace still reigning in Nigeria is fragile and might shatter if preventive measures are not put forward is a common knowledge. In the East, West, North and South of the country, there are pockets of agitations, fears and mutual suspicion among the different ethnic nationalities that make up the country especially among the three major ethnic groups: Hausa, Igbo, and Yoruba.

In the South-East geopolitical zone occupied by the Igbo people, the members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and other pro-Biafra groups on daily bases seek for seceding of the Biafra Republic from Nigeria. Part of the many reasons for their agitations included marginalization and persecution of Ndigbo by the federal government.

In the north, Boko Haram and Fulani herdsmen are reportedly killing people in their numbers virtually on daily bases. In fact, from available reports, the herdsmen have advanced to the southern part of the country with their wanton killings of defenceless Nigerians.

In the Niger Delta, militants have sworn never to allow peace to reign until they are given fair share from the resources exploited from their land even as the South-West is not spared as there are pockets of agitations in the zone too.

These and more have contributed to the apparent disaffection and mutual suspicion among Nigerians in the recent time.

But in all these, there seemed to be a glimmer of hope for the long sought after peace and unity of the country and its people. This was demonstrated by members of Abakaliki Urban Community Forum during their election held to usher in new executives that would pilot the affairs of the association in the next four years.

The association is a social cultural organization founded more than 30 years ago with the vision to bring all the inhabitants of Abakaliki, the capital of Ebonyi State together so that they could have a common voice to take decisions politically and otherwise.

The new executives have a membership figure of 140 officers for men, women, and the youth executives. For men, 30 officers make up the executive while the women, youths and the stakeholders have 45, 35 and 30 respectively.

Speaking to Daily Sun shortly after the election, the Secretary of the Electoral Committee, Dr A. C. Eze, said the members of the executives were selected such that the six geopolitical zones and the three major ethnic groups: Hausa, Igbo, and Yoruba would be represented.

He explained that positions were zone to states which people in turn elected who would occupy the position so allotted to them in the association.

Indeed, there were thunderbolts of claps when the newly elected members of the executives were called out for inauguration. The men’s executive has the Bishop of Greater Riches of Grace Bible Church, Bishop Anayo Ilo, as president while Chief (Mrs.) Rose Ezeadikwa and Mr. Chidi Alo emerged the chairperson for women’s wing and youth leaders respectively.

In his acceptance speech shortly after their inauguration, Ilo said: “Today marks a new beginning. It is a new dawn in the history of Urban Forum. I am so delighted that all the inhabitants of urban, not just a group, could come together and elect me as their president. I think that it is something worthy of celebration and giving thanks to God.”

The cleric said part of his action plans was to promote peace and unity among the urbanites.

“My primary duty is to bring the urbanites together to preach the love of God because the bible said that the fear of God is the beginning of wisdom. Without the fear of God in the urbanites, there will be no unity and true love. This executive cannot do anything or move forward without your support. We need your support and cooperation.

“So, we are going to introduce God into the urban. Through introducing God, we have unity and the love of Christ in our mist. We will also make sure that the government in power recognizes us through our votes. I have instructed people to get their Permanent Voter Card because we are going to determine who emerges our president.

“Look at what the herdsmen are doing here and there. People are now allowed to carry guns. A prominent Nigerian has advised the people to defend themselves. This is heading to anarchy but with our PVC, we can largely and boldly speak in 2019. We will decide who become our president and our governor.”

The cleric expressed delight over the inclusion of people from other ethnic backgrounds in the executives of the association saying that it would help to promote peace and unity among Nigerians.

Also speaking, the chairperson, Mrs. Ezeadikwa, expressed happiness on the outcome of the election and subsequent inauguration of the new executives.

On his part, the youth leader promised to ensure that the peace they met is sustained.